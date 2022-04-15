BMW Motorrad launches 3 new bikes

Luxury, performance motorcycle brand BMW Motorrad has launched three new 2022-model-year bikes. All of them are in the 2-cylinder, 900cc class and are priced in the ₹12-13 lakh range

The new F 850 GS and the F 850 GS Adventure return with better equipment and more features compared to the previous versions.

The new F 850 GS will be available in ‘Pro’ profile with the Style Rallye Package. According to BMW Motorrad, the profile offers more power and torque, features more distinctive touring characteristics coupled with even better off-road ability.

BMW F 850 GS

The new F 850 GS Adventure on the other hand is designed for long trips and demanding terrains. With enhanced standard equipment like the TFT display and BMW Motorrad Connected, the USB charge port as well as ABS Pro and DTC, this dual-sport motorcycle is even better prepared for long tours.

The Adventure will be available in the ‘Pro’ profile with the Style Rallye or Style Triple Black Package for Indian buyers.

The design with its iconic features such as the asymmetric headlight and the GS-typical flyline make it immediately clear that they belong to the BMW Motorrad GS family.

In Rallye style and Racing Blue metallic colour, the BMW F 850 GS gets hand-protector bars and black fixed fork tubes, emphasising a sporty character.

The gold rims and galvanised radiator cowl accentuate its luxury feel. The new BMW F 850 GS Adventure in Rallye style and Kalamata metallic matt paintwork signifies sporty talents and a sense of adventure.

As before, the powerful, liquid-cooled 4-valve, 2-cylinder, 853cc engine with fuel injection and six-speed gearbox in both the models ensures a sporty performance. Thanks to two counterbalance shafts, it delivers a smooth, spontaneous response combined with impressive pulling power and low fuel consumption says BMW.

The power unit in the F 850 GS and the F 850 GS Adventure generates 95hp at 8,250rpm and 92Nm at 6,250rpm.

Both motorcycles offer Connectivity, with a 6.5 inch full-colour TFT display. Integrating operation via the BMW Motorrad multi-controller, it gives the rider quick access to vehicle and connectivity functions including navigation.

Phone and media functions can be used without having to install an app. The rider can easily make telephone calls and enjoy listening to music with Bluetooth connection.

F 900 XR

BMW has also launched the adventure sports tourer F 900 XR as a completely built unit (CBU). A BMW announcement states that deliveries to Indian buyers will begin in June 2022.

| Photo Credit: PETER SCHREIBER

The F 900 XR's design reflects pure performance and the promise of long-distance travelling comfort with a riding position that is active yet relaxed says BMW.

The light guides of the LED headlight and the fairing along with precise edges define the bike’s aggressive design while the slim and short tail invokes its athletic nature. The new BMW F 900 XR is powered by a water-cooled, in-line 2-cylinder, 895 cc engine with four valves per cylinder, two overhead camshafts and dry-sump lubrication.

The unit is BS6 emission compliant and delivers an output of 105hp at 8,500rpm and maximum torque of 92Nm at 6,500rpm. The motorcycle sprints from 0 to 100kmph in just 3.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of over 200 kmph.

According to BMW, the new standard features of the 2022 BMW F 900 XR Pro profile now offers Dynamic ESA, Keyless Ride and center stand as part of Comfort package.

Headlight Pro, Daytime Riding Lights and Gear Shift Assist Pro as part of Dynamic Package. The Active Package includes Riding Modes Pro, Dynamic Engine Brake Control (MSR), Heated Grips, Dynamic Traction Control, ABS Pro and case holders.

Further, the Adaptive Cornering Lights improves illumination of the road when cornering for even safer riding at night.

The F 900 XR Pro has been priced at ₹12.3 lakh (ex-showroom) .