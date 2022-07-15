BMW Motorrad launches new G310 RR

BMW Motorrad has launched the new G 310 RR at a starting price of ₹2.85 lakh. The new full-fairing sports bike is the third motorcycle in the 310 model series after the German brand’s naked roadster G 310 R and its adventure bike G 310 GS. Together the first two bikes of the series have already sold over 10,000 units.

(from left) Markus Mueller-Zambre (Head of Region Asia, China, Pacific & Africa at BMW Motorrad), Stephan Reiff (Vice-President - Customer, Brand, Sales, BMW Motorrad) and Vikram Pawah (President, BMW Group India) during the launch of the “ BMW G310 RR “ in Gurugram | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

BMW is now hoping that the brand extension will attract new customers into its fold. The new bike is offered in two variants, distinguished mostly by the paint scheme and addition of racing decals for the Style Sport variant which is priced at ₹2.99 lakh. The new sports bike has been co-developed by BMW Motorrad in collaboration with TVS Motor Company. Along with the previous two models, the G 310 RR will also be manufactured by TVS Motor at its Hosur plant.

Design

Bearing a striking resemblance to the TVS Apache RR 310, the BMW G 310 RR’s design is underlined by its road racing DNA. Its superbike-style design and motorsport colours make a statement in the road-race segment. BMW says that the aerodynamic design is optimised by the full fairing, intelligent dimensions as well as lighter materials that work together to offer precise handling. Thanks to the Ram Air intake, the oncoming air flow is ideally used, and the gill vents ensure that the hot air is channelled away from the engine.

(from left) Markus Mueller-Zambre (Head of Region Asia, China, Pacific & Africa at BMW Motorrad), Stephan Reiff (Vice-President - Customer, Brand, Sales, BMW Motorrad) and Vikram Pawah (President, BMW Group India) during the launch of the “ BMW G310 RR “ in Gurugram | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

The bike has an aggressive and sharp face with full-LED headlights, large transparent visor and pure-black handlebars. The entire fly line is front-wheel oriented. The striking front, tank-hugging seating position and a pulled-up short rear reinforce its racetrack orientation. New high-end details such as the standard gold upside-down fork, aluminium swing arm, handlebars with controls and Michelin Pilot Street radial tyres fit perfectly with the character by providing grip and control.

Power unit

The BMW G 310 RR is fitted with the same (as in the TVS Apache RR 310) water-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke 313cc engine with electronic fuel injection. The engine achieves a maximum power of 34PS at 9,700 rpm as well as maximum torque of 27.3Nm at 7,700 rpm. The motorcycle accelerates from 0 – 60 kmph in 2.9 seconds. The 6-speed gearbox is offered with a race tuned anti-hopping clutch with self-reinforcement to reduce engine braking. This is said to significantly increase rider safety - especially during braking manoeuvres with simultaneous downshifts. It also reduces operating force at the clutch lever. The 310 RR gets four riding modes as standard - Track, Urban, Rain and Sport.

The Track mode is focussed from acceleration to braking where the ABS is adjusted for late braking into bends. Urban mode has balanced acceleration and braking behaviour as the ABS and throttle response are geared towards urban traffic. Sport mode delivers best possible acceleration and maximum deceleration values. Rain mode is paired with Ride by Wire and the ABS reacts highly sensitively to guarantee riding safety and stability control on wet roads.

Thanks to the electromotive throttle controller, automatic idle speed increase when starting also prevents a possible sudden stalling of the engine. The chassis and suspension features a torsionally stiff, robust tubular steel frame in grid structure with bolt-on rear frame. The front wheel suspension is taken care of by a solid upside-down fork while at the rear there is an aluminium swing arm in conjunction with a directly mounted spring strut (monoshocks). BMW Motorrad says that the suspension geometry is designed for easy handling, stability and a neutral cornering response, which makes for an active riding character.

The multi-functional 5-inch TFT display offers high-resolution colour graphics and shows essentials like riding statistics, riding modes, maximum speed, deceleration and temperature. The Infotainment Control Switch offers changes to the modes or views. Depending on the riding mode, the TFT display also customizes the screen with relevant info. The brake system is a 2-channel ABS unit, prevents the wheels from locking and rear wheel lift-off protection keeps the bike’s wheels on the track, even when braking late into corners. Unlike the TVS Apache RR 310’s petal discs, the BMW G 310 RR offers a conventional circular disc.