SUVs have grown in size and market presence, and the BMW X3 is a good example of the phenomenon. So much so that the first-generation model, which came out two decades ago, looks nearly miniature in comparison to the current car. Having said that, despite the increase in size and height, BMW promises to ensure that all its products are bestowed with car-like handling. We wanted to put this claim to the test, and the mid-sized X3 seemed like a great product to sample.

On the outside, the X3 brings together assertiveness through its confident stance, muscular lines and a prominent grille. Being a BMW, it’s also less boxy and visibly more dynamic — even when parked. The sportiness comes to the fore with the lower roofline, flared arches and nice-looking wheels. The exterior design is a mix of well-sculpted bodywork, blacked-out bits and a characterful front end.

Well-designed cabin

While it marries go-anywhere looks with some athletic and premium appeal on the outside, the cabin is a mix of luxury and functionality. The 12.3-inch infotainment system takes prominent dashboard real estate and serves as the control centre for a range of functions. Unsurprisingly, there’s ambient lighting too, which ups the cabin’s premium quotient, while the generous boot space (550 litres with the seats up and 1,600 with them folded) and the optional Luxury Line package make the cabin an even better place to be. I wish BMW hadn’t omitted ventilated seats, because that would’ve definitely made living with the X3 even better.

The 12.3-inch infotainment system takes prominent dashboard real estate and serves as the control centre for a range of functions

Providing the X3 impetus, in the xDrive 20d guise, is a 2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine which makes 188 bhp and 40.78 kg-m. The 0-100 km/h mark is said to be breached in just 7.9 seconds after taking off, and more importantly, the engine never feels gutless, offering solid, effortless performance while returning great fuel economy. The claimed average is 16.55 km/l although we hypermiled our way to a staggering 19.32 km/l. Impressive, to say the least.

On the move, the X3 feels genuinely car-like, offering great balance between comfort and agility. It corners nearly flat, especially considering its size. It also comes with a handful of driving modes, to help you select how the X3 delivers power, according to your liking on that particular day. There’s Eco Pro for the economy conscious, Comfort for a relaxed drive and Sport for the sharpest handling this X3 version has to offer along with a firm ride. If you’re going to scale a variety of roads and don’t want your back to complain, it’s easy to choose Comfort, which is what we did.

Priced at ₹64.83 lakh, ex-showroom, the X3 is a diesel-engined cruiser that doesn’t lack power, space, muscular looks, or overall refinement. Its ability to keep the driver brimmed with confidence is further improved by the composed and comfortable ride it has in store for the rest of the occupants. There are many choices in the segment, but the X3 has carved its niche and despite having grown in size, it still offers civilised driving dynamics without losing out on practicality. Win!

©Motoring World

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit