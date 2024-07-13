The electric car space is growing at a fast rate, and among premium carmakers, Mercedes-Benz is in no mood to be left behind. The H1 2024 figures are out and Mercedes-Benz India has clearly made some mark, with 60 per cent growth in the segment, and it plans to launch three new battery electric vehicles this year. One of the three is the all-new Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+, a GLA-based all-electric SUV that promises to not just lower the entry barrier to premium EV ownership, priced at ₹66 lakh, ex-showroom, but also offer formidable performance, a promised WLTP range of 560 km, and everything you’d usually associate with a Mercedes-Benz car. We get behind the wheel of one to understand what makes the latest in the EQ line of cars worthy of its name and deserving of your money.

The EQA as many would’ve figured out by now is based on the second-generation GLA, but with enough visual cues to differentiate it from the conventionally powered car. As has been the case with other all-electric offerings from Merc, the centrepiece at the front is a large black panel (where a radiator grille usually sits) complete with a star pattern. A light band connects the two sleek LED headlights, which not only look more futuristic but also let onlookers be aware of the car’s electric powertrain with the help of a subtle blue accent within the light console. The overall shape is familiar and the nice 19-inch alloys with the unique aero design have to be the standout feature of the EQA.

The dashboard has two 10-inch displays, one of which is the infotainment screen while the other is the driver’s display

Augmented reality navigation

On the inside, it’s not too different from a Mercedes-Benz cabin, but it’s hard to ignore the ‘EQA’-inscribed door sills as you enter the cabin, so there’s hardly any chance you’d mistake it for anything else. The dashboard has two 10-inch displays (quite commonplace with Mercedes-Benz cars now), one of which is the infotainment screen while the other is the driver’s display. The features list also includes a panoramic sunroof, gesture control, a Burmester sound system, a heads-up display, among other things. In addition to that, there are seven airbags, a variety of driver aids and a 360-degree camera. There’s aluminium trim inside, the seats are bolstered and heated, plus you also get paddle shifters to control regen braking. All that’s great but you’re bound to forget nearly everything else the moment you see EQA’s augmented reality navigation. With this, directions are projected onto the windscreen, making living with the EQA a pleasurable experience, with fewer chances of getting lost or dreadfully missing the exit that you were supposed to take instead of climbing the newly constructed flyover...

The interior is also made using recycled materials, which is in line with the environmentally friendly nature of the car. The front seats offer comfort and support in equal measure but the rear seats fall short. The space at the back is limited and the under-thigh support (or lack of) presents a huge scope of improvement. It’s alright for short journeys, but it makes the EQA unlikely to be your all-electric car of choice if you like to be chauffeured around. On the other hand, if you’re going to be the one driving, this electric Merc makes a strong case for itself.

The front-wheel drive SUV is powered by an all-electric setup which makes 188 bhp and 39.25 kg-m. The onboard 70.5 kWh battery comes with a claimed WLTP range of up to 560 km. In the limited time we spent behind the wheel of the EQA, we managed to cover 180 km and still had 305 km of indicated range left, which is impressive. The performance figures aren’t bad either: Mercedes-Benz claims the EQA can achieve 0-100 km/h in 8.6 seconds. The car’s driving characteristics can be changed to suit your mood and driving style, but it’s always tempting to hit that ‘Sport’ mode and hear the front wheels momentarily struggle for grip as you summon all of its instantaneous torque. Plus it’s docile and filters through traffic nicely, too. Its ride is comfortable and the composure at high speeds can’t be faulted, either. Furthering its practicality and ease of use are the charging times: while the 0-100 per cent at 11 kW AC takes just over 7 hours, a 100 kW DC fast charger will top-up the car from 10 to 80 per cent in just 35 minutes.

To sum it up, the Mercedes-Benz EQA mightn’t be the most high-tech EV by Mercedes, but it’s a commendable product for sure. It might be the easiest all-electric Merc to buy right now, but that doesn’t make it a lesser car. The rear comfort is a bit of a compromise, but the drive, overall quality and the way it looks all make it a strong choice. The claimed range is very decent, too, and the AR maps just steal the show.