This week’s Autofocus page has an overdose of coupe SUVs, a body style that didn’t exist till about a few years ago. While Mercedes-Benz fans might not like to hear this, the turning point for the segment was brought in the form of the BMW X6, a little less than two decades ago. A brave decision by BMW considering that the first-generation X6 couldn’t be described as conventionally good-looking, but in the end it was all fine, as the X6 turned out to be a massive sales success for the company. Obviously, the neighbours in Stuttgart couldn’t let this opportunity go, and thus the GLE Coupe, a direct rival to the X6 was brought out a few years later. This was about a decade ago, and since then the coupe-SUV body style has found more takers. The smaller GLC received the scalpel, too, it has been particularly well-received. The V6-engined car proved to be a great performer as well as an everyday luxury SUV, and didn’t look bad, either. For the new GLC 43, Mercedes-Benz has swapped the six for an impressively powerful inline-four, while the rest of the formula stays intact: it’s poised to be a luxury SUV with oodles of fun. We get behind the wheel to understand how true that is.

Fresh styling

The new GLC 43 carries over the fresh styling of the recently updated GLC but with a distinctly AMG flavour. It’s classy but also sporty, and through a mix of subtle hints that give a glimpse of its high-performance prowess and some in-your-face styling cues, its road presence is unparalleled. The biggest difference between the standard SUV and this is the sloping roofline and the vastly different rear, both of which make the coupe great to look at. Its confident stance is furthered with the help of a large Panamericana grille at the front, unmistakeable 21-inch wheels (you do get the relatively more sensible 20s, too, if you’d like), quad exhausts with a diffuser at the back, and also a neat lip spoiler on the tailgate.

Inside, while it retains the same layout as the GLC, it won’t take you any longer than a quick look at the dashboard to realise that this is a much more premium offering. The AMG touches aren’t loud but they can’t be missed, either. The dashboard trim has gone from the striped one on the standard GLC to carbon fibre, the AMG seats are extremely supportive (and good-looking) and the AMG steering wheel is just about perfect. It feels great to hold and with a variety of buttons on it, one doesn’t need to take their eyes off the road ahead to access various functions and even quickly switch between driving modes.

A large touchscreen dominates the centre console and with the way it’s angled, neither does it feel too difficult to operate nor does it obstruct the driver’s view. The 11.9-inch vertically oriented screen is complemented by a 12.3-inch digital cluster, which is a standard affair and works quite well. Taking things to a new level is a digital IWC clock nestled within the AMG submenu. It looks beautiful and is a visual reminder that you’re in a very special car indeed.

If you need any more reminding, just pull the upshift paddle, press the starter button, and the car will breathe to life in the most dramatic way possible. This trick gets all the pops and bangs at startup, thus proving to be a shortcut to enjoying all that orchestra without even moving an inch. But move, you will, because, with over 400 bhp to play with, no amount of self-control can stop you from going for another drive.

The 2-litre turbocharged in-line-four engine makes 421 bhp and 51 kg-m, which are solid figures, but thanks to a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, the powertrain can deliver a momentary boost of 13 bhp and 15 kg-m. Impressive, but that’s not where it ends. The GLC 43, like the C 43 sedan, also comes equipped with a high-tech electric exhaust gas turbo, all-wheel drive and four-wheel steering.

Handling

A 9-speed automatic gearbox is standard, and the car feels brisk always. You have the choice between a variety of driving modes, which vary everything from power delivery, handling characteristics, to even how much noise the engine makes. There’s also a Race mode, but during our test on public roads, I didn’t find enough reason or an opportunity to get out of Sport+. Regardless of the mode you’re in, it’s going to be nearly impossible not to appreciate the way the GLC 43 drives. Its initial acceleration might not be as brutal as one of the performance EVs, but with an enjoyable orchestra, it is undoubtedly more engaging. It can get addictive listening to the revs build up, getting pinned to the seat as the AMG accelerates and hearing the exhaust growl, even as you slow down for traffic.

Not just that, the GLC 43 has another trick up its sleeve in the form of handling. Its size is a great advantage and it feels nimbler than bigger AMGs like the GLE 53. The suspension is firm and the overall handling is quite sharp. The precise steering complements the car’s agile nature and makes every drive an event in itself. Anyone who believes the ‘43’ is not a true AMG needs to get behind the wheel of one to experience what a powerhouse of a car this one genuinely is. Priced at ₹1.1 crore, ex-showroom, the GLC 43 also comes with the firm’s One Man One Engine philosophy, earlier limited to top-spec AMGs only.

It’s also surprisingly practical at the same time, with good space at the back, despite its sloping roofline. It looks strikingly good, especially with all the AMG bits and the large wheels. The cabin is bound to make the occupants feel that they’ve put their money on the right car, even when it’s not being driven fast. When you want to go fast, it just proves how brilliantly well Mercedes-Benz has equipped the car for that sort of thing. It’s exciting but also accessible, it’s special but also useable every day, it’s an AMG but also a Mercedes-Benz. Quite a thing!