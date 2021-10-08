Customised safety for riders

It would seem like there is a special bond between the customers of Royal Enfield and their motorcycles when you look at how many of them modify, customise and rebuild their machines. Very few two-wheeler brands generate that level of attachment and a driving need to create a bike that marks the customer’s tastes and preferences.

For a brand that has come to symbolise that freedom of choice, and one that has already been enjoying the benefits of that extension into lifestyle accessories, why not broaden the scope further into other products. That’s exactly what RE has done with its Make-it-Yours (MiY) program now allowing extensive customisation of its range of riding jackets.

RE has been advocating better safety equipment for riders and has had a range of riding jackets and other riding gear like gloves and boots. During the last few months, the company has also signed co-branded apparel and riding gear contracts with global biggies like Knox and TCX. With a fairly large variety of gear to select from for riders, the next step was to extend the MiY program (available earlier for other gear and their bikes themselves) to also include jackets. Brand aficionados and the RE enthusiast’s urge for self-expression can be sated.

They can buy their riding jackets according to their riding needs and level of safety expectations through a new intuitive online interface. “They can choose through a catalogue of different components and build their jackets the way they want to. This one-of-a-kind extensive offering by the riding gear brand enables users to select riding jackets of their choice and customize it from a choice of colours, liners and armours. Along with colour choices, the platform also offers the option to add winter and rain liners to their riding jackets.”

The most important aspect of this initiative is that the range of jacket shells offered can be customised for varying levels of safety based on customer expectations and riding conditions. The key differentiator here is that both the jackets and armours are CE Certified (conforming to European standards).

The armours are sourced from globally recognised safety gear brands like Knox and D30. These armours are light-weight and feature intricate skeletal structures to fit snugly into the jacket lining. They are moulded using proprietary polymers that harden on impact and offer excellent protection from falls. They slide into specially created pockets under the outer shell of the jackets; and for key areas like the back, chest, shoulders and elbows. You can choose from two levels of CE Certification - Level 1 for normal street riding, for users seeking protection during everyday rides like a day commute. If you are a user that is looking for higher levels of protection, and plan on doing track days, then you must choose Level 2 certified armour.

You can also just choose the armours to fit into your existing jackets if they are already compatible. But RE’s jackets are also now CE Certified for better abrasion resistance and tear strength in key areas like the joints. If you want an all-weather jacket choose rain and winter liners in addition to the basic shell. Another point to remember while choosing riding gear in general is that CE tested is not the same as CE Certified.

Go to REs online store for placing your order. Delivery times vary from about seven working days to about two weeks depending on your choice and availability. Pricing is focused on keeping them affordable and vary based on choice of shell, linings and armour.