With the Creta nearly hogging all the attention, we won’t blame you if the Alcazar isn’t the first car that comes to your mind when you think of a Hyundai SUV, while at the premium end of it, the Tucson steals the limelight. Having said that, anyone who’s experienced the Alcazar knows the car’s true worth. For families who want an SUV larger than the Creta but without foregoing the familiarity of a Hyundai, or for those who want the luxury of captain seats without having to opt for an MPV, the Alcazar has made a lot of sense. Its arrival three years ago despite amidst the raging pandemic widened Hyundai’s presence while allowing its customers to enjoy the convenience of a six-/seven-seat SUV without breaking the bank.

The latest facelift aims to further that. It is also not just a nip-and-tuck job, as Hyundai seems to have incorporated many changes, closely listening to customer feedback. The design (both inside and outside) is entirely new, and the updated tech can’t be ignored, either. It is still based on the same platform as the Creta, so there’s a good deal of familiarity, but the attention to detail especially inside, and a distinctly different approach just about sets the Alcazar apart. We take it out for a spin at Hyundai’s recent first drive event in Udaipur.

Fresh look

Our car for the test is an Emerald Green example. The colour stands out in itself, but the all-new design is what makes the Alcazar even more different from the car it’s based on. The H-shaped LED headlights in combination with the large grille lend it a more imposing front-end styling, while the rear gets a new design with an LED light bar running across the width of the car.

It is still a bit underwhelming when looked at from the side, and maybe an added character line or two could have done the trick. Thankfully, the 18-inch alloy wheels and contrasting roof (optional) make it appear more appealing. There are a total of nine colours to choose from and four trim levels.

Elevated Experience

Step inside and you will instantly notice the upmarket cabin. It’s an overall high-quality interior, both in the choice of textures for touch points and the colour scheme — a dual-tone tan and black combination. There’s an eight-speaker Bose sound system, a dual-zone climate control, wireless phone chargers for both the first and second row of seats, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats (again for both rows), and a myriad of other new-age features.

Two 10.25-inch displays are stacked next to each other to form a near-seamless unit with the driver display on the right and an infotainment unit on the left. The standout feature has to be the Alcazar’s ability to be locked and unlocked using a mobile phone. Based on NFC, this feature turns your mobile phone into a key and can be operated irrespective of network coverage.

The seats offer a tonne of support and comfort, in addition to electrical adjustability at the front and the aforementioned ventilation/cooling functionality on both rows. The best bit is that the seat-cooling controls are placed on the door cards for the second row, making it convenient for the occupants. The headrests at the back are similar to what you see on airline seats — with support for the neck. This will prove to be a boon on long drives. A magnetic strip near the driver display is also a neat touch, which allows one to place small photos, pendants, etc., effectively enabling owners to make the car their own.

Practical design

Space and practicality are the strongest aspects of the Alcazar and it shows. All three rows are fairly spacious, and accessing the last row of seats isn’t an issue at all. The 180 litres of boot space with all three rows in place can be expanded to a more respectable (and useable) 579 litres by pulling a string to fold the last row down. It’s particularly useful to have the last row of seats but it’s the added versatility of increasing the boot space when all seats aren’t occupied that many customers will appreciate.

Hyundai also deserves an extended round of applause for not giving up on buttons entirely. Touchscreens are nice but having to deal with multi-level menus to access simple features is tiresome, to say the least. Thankfully, the Alcazar still has a variety of functions available at the mere press of a button, instead of multiple dabs on the touchscreen.

Power play

There are two engine options for the new Alcazar: a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. We got to sample the former, which can be specced with either a six-speed manual or, like our test car, a seven-speed DCT automatic. The engine is claimed to produce 158 bhp and 25.79 kg-m, which seem adequate for everyday driving, even for a slightly larger car like the Alcazar. In practice, the engine’s strong power delivery is complemented by its impressive fuel economy — we managed to register close to 17.5 km/l during our testing. The dual-clutch automatic gearbox enables the engine to happily chug along regardless of the situation; it only turns a bit vocal when pushed hard. The shifts are smooth, and Hyundai has focussed on overall comfort and a heightened sense of refinement. The throttle response is well-calibrated and the resulting power delivery is smooth.

The Alcazar is based on a monocoque chassis, which means it’s innately bound to have better road-holding abilities than a conventional ‘old-school’ SUV. It turns out to be true, the overall handling is good, and it feels nimble, if not like a small hatchback. Cruising at triple-digit speeds isn’t an issue, and it goes on to show that if regular highway driving is what you’re after, the Alcazar will be a good choice. Hyundai seems to have achieved a great balance between confident handling and supple ride, because the Alcazar feels impressive in that regard, too. In addition to that, the engine noise isn’t too intrusive and its body roll is well-contained. Furthering its everyday use are inclusions like a 360-degree camera with a blind-spot monitor and level-2 ADAS.

Priced at ₹ 14.99 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, of course), the Hyundai Alcazar offers great value; a long list of features; engine/gearbox combinations that are frugal, refined, and powerful; and an interior that has a great mix of luxury, space, and premium feel to it. The Alcazar’s versatility sets it apart, too: it can be your company car one moment and a family wagon the next. Despite being based on the Creta, it feels different enough to be sold as an individual model and not just a special variant of the mid-sized SUV. There’s stiff competition in the segment, but the Alcazar, especially in its newest avatar, doesn’t seem to be daunted by taking on its rivals head-on.