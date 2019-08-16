Datsun ready to go again with redi-GO digital campaign

It is now nearly three months since Datsun rolled out its digital campaign encapsulating snapshots of everyday life and human relations.

Sangram Dasgupta, Co-Founder and Senior VP, Business Development, at BuzzOne Influencer Marketing, an influencer marketing platform and digital firm, speaks of the four videos showing the features of the Datsun redi-GO.

“These were best in class AC and interiors, automatic transmission, infotainment system and infotainment and best in class space. The videos involved family situations where the features were integrated,” he says.

The #ExperienceChange campaign, a video-series on digital platforms, explores the core theme of relationships. One is on how a Datsun family turns an unpleasant road rage into a heartwarming experience when the opponent takes in the savvy interiors. Consumers have been urged to watch the video and share the #ExperienceChange moments from their life and include the hashtag #DatsunRishtonKaSafar. Another video showcases how change is all that is necessary to express the unspoken, highlighting the emotional journey of a father and son, and the vehicle’s automatic transmission facility. Yet another explores the journey of two musically inclined cousins, Genelia and Elvis and aimed at opening up a new perspective of life for them.

This video too dwells on ‘the journey of building evolving relationships’. The fourth showcases how an imperfect couple learns to enjoy their differences.

The brief to the agency was simple: To promote and populate the videos and drive maximum views.

The agency decided to explore the digital medium with a crossposting format, a novel marketing feature. Crossposting content from the Facebook Page of a brand and their best marketing pages to other sites helps make social media posting more efficient. It allows the brand to reach followers and fans without having to re-type the same information multiple times. The videos were posted on the Datsun Facebook page. “We chose two communities for each video who crossposted the video from their pages and boosted them,” says Dasgupta. The traffic was huge — more than three million views across the four videos. Earlier too, Datsun had kicked off a campaign titled #MorePower2You, which brought alive inspiring stories of real Datsun redi-GO owners. Through the initiative, the brand aimed to celebrate the bold choices these people make to realise their dreams across different walks of life.

A three-part series comprising short two-minute films of Datsun owners showcased the obstacles they have overcome to achieve their dreams and how the redi-GO has been an integral part of the journey.

The brand had also teamed up with retail chain Big Bazaar and rolled out a digital campaign in collaboration with media agency MediaCom. With car sales on the decline, marketeers are reassessing strategies and making effective use of digital channels. Brands are shifting gears in a slowing market, eager to connect with consumers.

And in an age where consumers crave for personalised experiences and meaningful interactions with a brand before making a purchase, experiential advertisements and interactive content are able to get their attention. It is, of course, a million-dollar question if the redi-GO videos do the trick and draw customers to Datsun outlets.

For now, at a corporate level, things do not look exactly great for the brand. Its manufacturer, Nissan Motor Company, recently indicated during its financial results that it was planning to reduce its worldwide headcount by 12,500 over the next four years. Of these, a fifth will be in India and Indonesia, which are manufacturing points for Datsun.

The brand was launched some years ago for emerging markets given that customers here would go in for affordable entry-level cars. The regions that were handpicked for Datsun were, in addition to India and Indonesia, Brazil, Russia and South Africa. However, numbers have been little to write home about especially in this part of the world where buyers gave the cold shoulder to what they perceived as way too basic a car. The brand did not quite resonate with the market and it was only with redi-GO that Nissan came in better prepared after the lacklustre response to the initial Datsun avatars: GO and GO+.

The company management then spoke of spreading the Datsun DNA to other product categories where customers would hopefully queue up at showrooms. However, the latest missive from Nissan on job cuts coupled with the fact that Datsun could also be targeted in this revamp drive does not augur well for the brand. The video campaign may create some customer excitement but whether this will translate into robust sales is the million-dollar question.