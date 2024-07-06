The Audi e-tron GT is Audi’s version of the Porsche Taycan. While both cars share the same platform underneath, these two are different not just at the surface but also inside the cabin, each befittingly installed with the qualities that represent the respective brand. For Audi, it allows its customers to revel in great performance and luxury without worrying about tailpipe emissions. Add the hallowed ‘RS’ to the car’s name, and its effect gets heightened further. That’s what we’re driving today, to understand what makes this Audi so special.

On any modern Audi, the ‘RS’ monicker adds a lot of weight on its metaphorical shoulders. From the outright pace, the added driver involvement, the undeniably pleasing drama to even unquestionably high grip levels, there’s a lot that enthusiasts like in Audi RS cars, like the RS5 we reviewed a few weeks ago. Now it’d be difficult to expect all that from an electric car, don’t you think? You’d need to set your apprehensions aside, because the lack of a typically aurally pleasing soundtrack aside, the RS e-tron GT promises to tick all of those boxes.

With not so much of a roar but rather a silent whisper, the e-tron GT picks up pace at an alarming rate. A dual-motor setup (one at the front and one at the rear), the RS e-tron GT’s powertrain is rated at 637 bhp and 84.63 kg-m. Quite some figures even by modern performance car standards; 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds. That’s nearly Porsche 911 Turbo territory but without compromising on rear passenger comfort or its environmentally conscious quotient. Not just effectively mimicking the ‘quattro’ AWD system, the RS e-tron GT also surprises with its two-speed gearbox. Why is it there, must you ask, is pretty simple: the first gear helps the car accelerate off the line, while the second handles all the high-speed work.

High-speed handling

Plus high-speed handling is where the RS e-tron GT surprises the most. The straight-line speed is impressive, but it tackles corners quite adeptly. Thanks to the optional all-wheel steering system, the car tends to be nimbler than expected. The electromechanical steering system is precise and offers a varying degree of weight and feedback, depending on how fast you are — and what mode the car’s in. Talking of weight, it’s only when pushing the car really hard that one starts to feel that the RS e-tron GT is not quite as light as it initially appears. The synthesised sound system, which might seem straight out of a sci-fi film, is also no match for a V8 rumble, but guess it’s better than the awkward silence that fills the cabin of many other EVs...

Unlike other major EVs, the RS e-tron GT can make many an enthusiast go weak at the knees. Our test car, covered in Ascari Blue Metallic is a great mix of sharp creases, purposeful lines and a very cool Sportback body style, all wrapped up in a classy suit that only Audi knows how to tailor so well. The styling gives away its high-performance intent quite easily, too, doesn’t it?

A 12.3-inch screen does its duty as the instrument console and even houses the built-in lap timer

Cabin

An Audi cabin is easy to recognise not just because of how it’s laid out but also with the choice of materials and craftsmanship that are usually second to none. The RS e-tron GT‘s interior is exactly that, which Audi regulars might find familiar, while those new to the brand will certainly appreciate it more. We think a little more effort in the interior design would’ve gone a long way in separating this from the non-RS Audis.

That aside, it’s loaded with tech, as usual. A 12.3-inch screen does its duty as the instrument console and even houses the built-in lap timer. For those keen on that sort of a thing, there’s also one for 0-100 km/h, 0-200 km/h, and for quarter-mile runs. The other display is a 10.1-inch touchscreen unit, and surprisingly, just below that, where you’d usually find a second touch panel or screen for climate controls and the like, Audi has added physical buttons. It mightn’t seem much, but for anyone who likes the tactility of actual buttons, this is a welcome move indeed. Similarly, the optional Bang & Olufsen sound system is other-worldly in terms of the audio experience it provides and the front seats with massaging functionality prove to be god-sent, especially on long journeys.

The Audi RS e-tron GT sits at the top of the Audi line-up and doesn’t disappoint, especially as a four-door Sportback. Its performance makes it deserving of the RS badge, the overall looks set it apart from other EVs and despite sharing the underpinnings with the well-acclaimed Porsche Taycan, the RS e-tron GT appeals to prospective buyers in a typically Audi fashion. At ₹1.95 crore, ex-showroom, it’s a nice way to enjoy Audi’s legacy without letting go of the future.