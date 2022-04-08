‘EV-olution’ 

Tata Motors has created benchmark electric vehicles in the Nexon and Tigor EVs. The popularity of the two mass-market electric vehicles from the brand has opened the eyes of both its customers and its competitors. The company has set an ambitious target of launching ten EVs within five years, firmly establishing its journey to go electric. There is a series of new vehicles due for launch from Tata during the next few months. The one that will be most awaited could well be the final production spec of the ‘Curvv’ concept that Tata Motors showed off earlier this week.

A leap

The Curvv SUV coupe concept represents a leap for Tata in many ways. The SUV Coupe concept is still a relatively new body style that is popular mostly in the luxury vehicle category. When it rolls off the assembly line by 2024, the Curvv will probably be the first mass-market production SUV coupe in the Indian market. This will also be first Tata model to be launched as an EV first, with the IC engine version coming later into the product cycle. That should make a statement about Tata Motors’ belief that EVs are the future. Work on the production version of the Curvv is said to be currently underway, and a freeze on the spec and design is due. The expectation is that a lot of the Curvv concept’s design, except for some of the exaggerated features, can be carried forward into the production version. The SUV Coupe design is unique, and its roofline and rear design have hints of the BMW X4, the Tesla Cybertruck and similar other vehicles that sport the body-style.

The Curvv will be bigger than the Nexon EV and it is expected to be positioned in the mid-SUV space, but since it will be an EV, it may be priced above ₹20 lakh. The final spec is currently being frozen and the Curvv could either feature a single electric motor or a twin motor set up. The larger battery pack under the floor is expected to offer a rated driving range of between 400-500 km per charge. Similarly, the battery chemistry is being carefully chosen for enabling faster charging rates without compromising safety. Some of these changes are all part of the Generation 2 EV architecture that is being developed by Tata Motors. Current Tata EVs use Gen 1 architecture.

The Curvv will also offer more connected car features and EV ecosystem upgrades like OTA updates, car-to-car charging and car-to-load charging (using onboard battery charge for other applications). Multiple regenerative braking modes, including controls using steering-mounted paddles, may also be offered.