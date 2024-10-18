The Tata Nexon needs no introduction, for it is one of the most popular cars on sale today. The sub-four-metre SUV has been instrumental in enabling Tata Motors to achieve the success it enjoys currently. With the Nexon, Tata Motors addressed the ever-increasing demand for a Tata product in the burgeoning segment and quite effectively used it as an example of the brand’s safety-focused approach. It didn’t end there, though. Only a handful of years after the arrival of the conventionally powered Nexon, Tata Motors brought out an all-electric version of the Nexon, and the rest, as they say, is history.

A thorough update recently has made the Nexon as stylish as its big brethren, topped up with new-age features, and is thus as relevant as any other SUV in the same space. One of the reasons behind the Nexon’s success is the wide engine+gearbox options, increasing the chances of buyers getting exactly what they’re after. To further up its ante, Tata Motors has added a new CNG-powered iteration to the lineup. It’s called the Nexon iCNG and we take it out for a spin to see how well the alternative-fuel setup works in the popular SUV.

Practical innovation

The biggest apprehension prospective buyers of CNG cars tend to have is whether they’ll be able to live with the massively reduced boot space. Naturally, the concern isn’t unfounded, since nearly every CNG-powered car has a large cylinder encroaching into the boot. Tata Motors devised a solution to that woe, by cleverly packaging two cylinders in place of one, minimising the effect it has on its iCNG-badged cars’ practicality.

This means that buyers get to enjoy a cleaner mode of propulsion, which is also easier on the pocket, but their shiny new car doesn’t falter when it comes to liveability. Leaving aside the larger SUVs, all of Tata’s products get a CNG version. This aggressive strategy isn’t just to lure buyers away from well-established rivals like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, but also to offer its customers a wider choice — a sentiment that’s received quite well by Tata buyers. So no matter your needs, it’s safe to say Tata Motors has a motoring solution for you. From cost-effective daily commutes, effortless highway cruising, or zero tailpipe emission driving, the Nexon range has you covered.

Futuristic styling

On the outside, there’s not much to differentiate between the iCNG model and the rest other than the badge. The overall design, as we discussed in our recently published story on the Nexon, is quite striking. Talk about the new Nexon, and you’ll soon realise how its futuristic styling takes precedence. The Creative Ocean colour on the test car just made it even better — and extremely modern and almost EV-like, in my opinion. The familiar Nexon silhouette can’t be mistaken for anything else, and the sleek LED headlight and taillight units emphasise on Tata’s ever-evolving design.

Cabin

If one needs to appreciate how well Tata knows to modernise its cars, they’ll have to get inside the Nexon’s cabin | Photo Credit: Siddharth Dadhe

Having said that, if one needs to appreciate how well Tata knows to modernise its cars, they’ll have to get inside the Nexon’s cabin. Undeniably premium, the Nexon iCNG’s cabin is a big step up from the previous version, and it looks and feels great. Its 10.25-inch touchscreen display is paired with an eight-speaker JBL audio system, which offers superb sound reproduction. An all-digital driver display screen (also measuring 10.25 inches) is also present, but I found the absence of grab handles and cupholders quite surprising. The glove box has integrated cupholders, but that’s not a practical solution.

That gripe aside, it’s good to see that there’s enough space for everyone in the cabin, including the luggage, but we’ll come to that in a bit. Both at the front and the rear, passengers are unlikely to complain about comfort, because there is plenty. There’s also a panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charging and connectivity suites, ventilated seats (front), and six airbags, among other features. At the front, both legroom and headroom aren’t bad, while the seats are quite supportive. Rear-seat passengers won’t need to worry about space, and the Nexon won’t give them any reason to worry about long drives, either.

Efficient range

The idea of long drives in a CNG car presents two conundrums: firstly the availability of CNG, and secondly boot space. We’ll address the latter first. What Tata has managed with the Nexon iCNG is a remarkably impressive boot space of 321 litres, which is only marginally less than the conventionally powered version of the SUV. Impressive, isn’t it? This has been made possible with the help of two 30-litre CNG cylinders fitted

under the boot floor. The total capacity is about 9 kg of CNG at optimum pressure. Tata Motors claims that the Nexon iCNG can go up to 24 km per kg of CNG, giving the car a 200+ km range on CNG. The low-pressure CNG station we encountered on our drive could only fill 7 kg of fuel in the car, so that’s a slight variable. We’ll need to spend some more time with the car to understand how fuel-efficient it is, but by the looks of it, a 200-km range is quite possible.

Engine

Powering the Tata Nexon iCNG is a 1.2-litre turbocharged engine that makes 99 bhp and 18.06 kg-m. It’s available with a 6-speed manual gearbox and doesn’t require to be switched to petrol while switching the car on. On the move, the transition between petrol and CNG (manually) is seamless, and driving on CNG exhibits no discernible power loss. The gearbox, too, is fairly smooth, and with a light clutch, the Nexon iCNG proves to be pretty easy to live with.

Based on the conventional Nexon, it’s not expected to be very different in terms of handling, despite the added CNG weight. The suspension on the Nexon iCNG appeared to work well on all kinds of roads. The SUV’s 208 mm ground clearance ensures urban surprises (potholes and bumps, largely) are dealt with rather well, and the overall ride is reassuringly smooth. It feels confident at anything higher than city speeds, too, but that’s no surprise. Like the Nexon, the iCNG model benefits from the 5-star Global NCAP safety rating, which confirmed that this SUV is indeed one of the safest cars on sale right now.

For the CNG-powered model, Tata has added a few additional safety features like leak detection and auto cut-off in case of a thermal incident. The car automatically turns off when it’s being refuelled while there’s a fire extinguisher included in the car too. Tata maintains that advanced materials are used to make the CNG cylinders and that the kit has been tested across temperatures and pressures to ensure it doesn’t leak.

Verdict

Priced quite competitively, at ₹8.99 lakh onwards (ex-showroom), the Tata Nexon iCNG presents itself as a viable alternative to other conventionally powered compact SUVs. Its turbocharged engine ensures you’re less likely to find it lacking in overall punch, and with the option to spec with segment-topping features, it’s clear that greener and cleaner motoring doesn’t need to come at the expense of features.

Having said that, the Nexon iCNG’s biggest draw is that it’s just about as practical, safe, and good-looking as a regular Nexon. Where it gains a clear advantage is in the lowered overall running costs. Owing to CNG, as a fuel, being priced lower, you can expect a healthy saving at the end of the month, without having to give up on much. The Nexon iCNG is a well-rounded package that makes the Nexon lineup’s appeal wider than it’s ever been.

