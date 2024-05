Force Motors has launched the new Gurkha at a starting price of ₹16.75 lakh, ex-showroom, for the three-door model. A new five-door version is now also available and is priced at ₹18 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. The off-road-focussed SUV is powered by a 2.6-litre diesel engine which makes 138 bhp and 32.63 kg-m.

