Ford launches new AT variants for Figo

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Ford India has introduced two automatic variants of its hatchback Figo.
Priced at an introductory price of ₹7.75 lakh and ₹8.20 lakh, respectively, the new AT will be available in Titanium and Titanium+ trim variants. The new Figo AT features a six-speed, torque converter automatic transmission paired to the Bharat Stage 6 compliant, three-cylinder, 1.2-litre petrol engine.
The engine delivers 96PS of power and 119 Nm of peak torque. The Ford Figo AT gets the new Sport Mode and SelectShift features on the six-speed automatic transmission. In Sport Mode, the transmission will select the optimum gear with shifts happening faster for more responsive driving. While the SelectShift feature will enable the driver to change gears manually using a toggle switch on the gear shift lever.
A company release added that the new Figo AT variants will offer features like rain-sensing wipers, electrochromic rear view mirror and 7-inch capacitive touchscreen infotainment system. Safety features include side and curtain airbags, standard dual front airbags, traction control system, electronic stability control and hill launch etc. The new Figo will also offer a globally renowned mobility and connectivity solution FordPass at no additional cost. Ford Figo AT owners can perform several vehicle operations-starting, stopping, locking or unlocking a vehicle–remotely, via the FordPass app.
The Ford Figo has a benchmark in value of ownership with a 3-year or 100,000 kms standard warranty, longer service intervals of 10,000 kms, compared to 5,000 kms for most other competing models.
