Amid the EV invasion in the commuter two-wheeler segment, the world of petrol motorcycles continues to witness a steady upshift in preferences. As riders become more evolved and seek newer experiences, the mid-size motorcycle in the 300–700 cc segment is becoming more popular, both among new entrants and buyers who had previously been riding bikes in the entry-level performance segment. And that consequently has meant that more executive motorcycle segment buyers are moving up to entry mid-size.

For these buyers, Hero MotoCorp’s Xtreme 160R has been one of the options from the brand’s stable. But the 2-valve engine in the 160R was not as refined as some of the other motorcycles in the category, and its on-road performance was not special. Buyer expectations have been growing, and simultaneously, Hero MotoCorp has been attempting to go premium. In fact, the leader in mass-market motorcycles has drawn up aggressive plans to set up premium outlets. So, the upgraded Xtreme 160R 4V (4-valve) is just part of Hero MotoCorp’s roadmap to head in that direction.

Differentiators

In their quest to make the 160R 4V better than the current 2-valve 160R, the company’s designers have also chipped in, along with its engineers, to create a motorcycle that is different in flavour and performance. So, the Xtreme 160R 4V is not just a couple of more valves stuffed into the 163 cc engine. It is meant to be the coming together of a lot more elements to distinguish it from the 2V version, which will also continue to coexist with the new 4V. To experience the new motorcycle on a managed track and on the road, I travelled to Hero MotoCorp’s CIT (centre for innovation and technology) in Jaipur. Here are my first impressions.

Though much of the motorcycle remains the same, the tank profile has been lowered ever so lightly | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

The Xtreme 160R 4V sports a slight forward bias in its design. Though much of the motorcycle remains the same, the tank profile has been lowered ever so lightly, and the front fork’s rake seems to have been increased just enough to lend the rider a tad more committed riding posture. The 160R 4V also gets an aerodynamic undercowl that sits just below and ahead of the air- and oil-cooled single-cylinder engine. But the most striking change in the 160R 4V is the addition of the new KYB upside-down (USD) forks. This more stable front suspension in the new bike is a pair of 37mm USD forks that sport an eye-catching gold finish. This is a feature that is available only on the top-trim ‘Pro’ variant. Hero MotoCorp has kept the trim strategy tight for the Xtreme 160R 4V. In addition to the Pro, there are two other variants: Connected and Standard. There are multiple colourways to choose from, including the matte neon green and black combo you see in these pictures.

But the most striking change in the 160R 4V is the addition of the new KYB upside-down (USD) forks | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

The electricals (LEDs all around), controls, and switchgear are mostly similar to but better finished compared to the current 160R. Overall quality levels have improved, including the nicely padded, stitched split seat that my test mule sported. Apparently, there is also the option of swapping this with a single, contoured seat. The Xtreme 160R 4V is also only marginally heavier (about a kilo) than the current 160R. Ground clearance and riding height are also only marginally different. The ride posture is slightly more committed and sportier in the 160R 4V.

The elongated hexagonal digital cluster displays key ride information clearly, even under bright sunlight | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

The cast parts, light configurations, and body panels are almost identical to the 160R 2V, but the badging and paint finishes are different and are sportier too. Though similar in build, the headlamp position is slightly lower. Behind it, the elongated hexagonal digital cluster displays key ride information clearly, even under bright sunlight. In addition to the large numeric speedometer, odometer, and fuel gauge, it also displays the rpm meter in a straight-line progression format. The new 160R 4V also gets a bunch of optional accessories, including a short visor, tank pads, split seats, phone mount, engine guard, etc. The 160R 4V gets a new set of 17-inch alloys, but the tyres continue to be the same tubeless 100/80 profile for the front and 130/70 for the rear.

Performance

Hero MotoCorp says that the new Xtreme 160R 4V is the lightest and fastest motorcycle in its class. The numbers can’t lie, but the difference in performance between the current 160R and the new 160R 4V is only a small increment. Yet, that 1.7 PS more output that the 4-valve engine manages to deliver makes an impact. The 163.2 cc, 4-stroke, 4-valve engine features a new block and, like the nomenclature suggests, features two additional valves.

Now, it is not easy engineering a 4-valve engine, and it is not just stuffing two more into the old setup. The benefits of a 4-valve engine are many, and Hero MotoCorp is not the first to come up with a 4-valve engine in the entry-level performance motorcycle segment; TVS has already had 4V engines. A 4-valve setup enables the engine to breathe better, and combustion is more complete thanks to increased flame travel from the spark plug. These engines also manage to evacuate heat better, so they run cool compared to 2-valve units. Also, with the smaller, lighter valves, these engines are more refined at higher rpm-levels. This does mean that the engine’s refinement level is better across the rpm band, and quite a bit of its top-end performance can be exploited.

The 4V engine generates 16.9 PS of peak power and a peak torque of 14.6 Nm (0.6 Nm more than 2V) | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

On the track in Hero’s CIT and on the road in Jaipur, the new Xtreme 160R 4V redeems itself with a sportier performance compared to its 2-valve sibling. The 4V engine generates 16.9 PS of peak power and a peak torque of 14.6 Nm (0.6 Nm more than 2V). The 160R 4V feels quicker and less strained during hard acceleration. The incremental power and the more refined performance means hitting 3-digit speeds is quite effortless. But the engine is equally adept at handling low speeds. Assisting in enabling its tractability are the new ratios for the 5-speed constant mesh gearbox. There is enough low-end torque available for me to be able to scoot around at speeds as low as 35 kmph in fifth gear without experiencing any engine knocking. The clutch is also light and fairly progressive. The gearbox shifts are fairly clean, though there were a couple of instances of false neutrals.

The Xtreme 160R 4V test mule that I rode featured 37mm KYB USD forks for the front. Riding up and down the winding road to Nahargarh Fort on the outskirts of Jaipur shows that the stability and ride quality gets a distinct improvement. The 160R 4V also feels more confident and steady while leaning into corners. The rear suspension continues to be the same 7-step adjustable monoshock that the 160R already had. The tubular underbone diamond chassis was already fairly rigid, and this continues to provide inherent stability in the 160R 4V. Braking performance is also handled by the same petal discs with single-channel ABS (276mm front and 220mm rear).

Bottom Line

The Xtreme 160R 4V will coexist with the current 2V. But, in terms of refinement and performance, the new motorcycle is certainly a step up. There are competing brands in the segment with fairly closely set prices. But as far as the Xtreme 160R 4V is concerned, the base (standard) variant is meant mostly for buyers looking to upgrade their experience to a 4V engine. The Connected variant offers the additional option of Bluetooth connectivity. The top-trim Pro variant is focused on offering better handling and ride quality but will still not get all the features. So, while it gets the golden USD forks, it doesn’t get connectivity features. Prices for the new Hero MotoCorp Xtreme 160R 4V range from about ₹1.27 lakh to ₹1.37 lakh (ex-showroom).