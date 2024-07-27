Six generations of the Hyundai Verna have graced the market and there’s no doubt that it has left its mark with every new model. The latest one, the sixth of its kind, was brought out a year ago and it has since then managed to garner respectable monthly sales, despite operating in the price bracket where nearly every other car is an SUV — something the market seems to be extremely fond of. We test the top-spec turbocharged-petrol-engined iteration to see what makes the Verna worth a buy.

The market too has evolved a fair bit since its launch. Its large horizontal LED lamp up front is no longer unique while the connected lamps at the rear are more common too. That’s not to say the Verna has no appeal beyond that, in fact, it’s the contrary. The front is dominated by a sizeable grille, the split-headlamps are positioned lower (how you see them on many SUVs these days), the sharp lines add to the car’s presence, whereas the fastback-like shape definitely makes the rear look quite palatable, too.

Its interior makes the exterior appear overly complex in comparison. The dashboard layout is pretty straightforward, with a large curved screen working as the instrument cluster and infotainment display, a unique two-spoke steering wheel, and the surprising inclusion of buttons and knobs for the climate/audio control panel. The seats are comfortable but also bolstered for added support. There’s a fair bit of space inside, and you won’t be wrong if you desire to use it as a chauffeured vehicle, although spend a few minutes behind the wheel and you won’t want to get away from the driver’s seat. We’ll come to that in a bit.

The dashboard layout is pretty straightforward, with a large curved screen working as the instrument cluster and infotainment display, a unique two-spoke steering wheel, and the surprising inclusion of buttons and knobs for the climate/audio control panel

Feature-rich

Scoring a full five stars in Global NCAP’s crash test, the Verna comes equipped with level-2 ADAS features. This suite includes front-collision warning, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane assist, high-beam assist, rear cross-traffic alert, etc. It also gets six airbags, stability control, ABS, and hill assist. Choose the turbo model and it also gets the electric parking brake and disc brakes on all four wheels. Some other big-car features which have made their presence in the Verna are ventilated seats, electric adjustment for the driver’s seat, auto boot release, etc.

The Turbo model draws power from a new 1.5-litre turbocharged-petrol engine which makes 158 bhp and 25.81 kg-m. It exhibits little turbo lag and the power delivery is linear. It comes with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, which adds to the car’s appeal. The engine also seems well-refined with minimal vibrations making into the cabin, while when asked for more power, it almost instantly obliges. This proves the car’s duality; it can be an accomplished everyday car, but when you are in the mood for some driving fun, a tap on the accelerator is all it’ll take to transform.

Ride & Handling

If there’s one aspect where the Verna has shown discernible improvements, it has to be in the ride and handling balance. Some of the previous iterations were quite poor at that, but this latest model is a revelation. It’s firm at low speeds but as the speed increases, the car shows its supremacy in the way it inspires confidence. The body roll is well-contained, and if you’re coming from an SUV, the Verna will feel a world apart.

There’s no denying that the market is full of SUVs now, especially in the price bracket where the new Verna is positioned. Despite that — and the fact that some of the compact/mid SUVs in the space are quite decent products — it’s hard to ignore the Verna. Its muscular design works in its favour, its cabin is second to none (in space, comfort, and features) and as a driver’s car, the Verna seems to be quite well-equipped, too. Plus the five-star rating from Global NCAP is the icing on the cake. If you’re in the market for something that looks good, drives well, comes loaded with features and most importantly, brings a smile to your face every time you drive it, the Verna Turbo might just prove to be a great choice.