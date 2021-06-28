Gravton Motors launches electric two wheeler Quanta

Gravton Motors, a Hyderabad-based start-up electric vehicle brand, has launched its first electric two wheeler Quanta, priced at ₹99,000.

Parshuram Paka, Founder & CEO, Gravton Motors, has said that the electric two wheeler has been fully designed and developed locally and comes packed with innovative features.

The company has set up Gravton pavilion here at the ‘Go Electric’ campaign of the Telangana government wherein Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries, Telangana unveiled the Quanta.

It features a 3KW proprietary BLDC (brushless DC) motor engineered for reduced mechanical losses and increased efficiency, comes with 17 inch wheels. Besides achieving a top speed up to 70 kmph, the vehicle ensures the rider gets an instant 170 Nm of torque. The 3 kWh Li-ion battery comes with a five-year battery warranty.