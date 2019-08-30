How Maserati is breaking new ground with its style quotient mantra

Maserati, the Italian luxury car brand, is classing things up for the 2020 Quattroporte sedan and Levante SUV, with special edition models sporting the Pelletessuta woven-leather interiors.

These will have unique, detailed trimmings and special colour finishes. The natural fibre Zegna Mulberry Silk seating inserts will aim to create an environment of opulence and luxury, even as it embodies the tradition of tailor-made excellence.

Soft leather goods by Zegna include fingerless driving gloves, a zip wallet, trolley and a hybrid leather blouson jacket with arms made from Zegna’s high performance wool. Elegant sports shoes and luxury sunglasses in leather carrying the Trident logo are part of the many accessories.

Metal poetry

Its association with De Castelli, an Italian metal work firm, aims to combine the firm’s expertise in metal surfaces with Maserati's eagerness to embrace ‘metal poetry’. When applied to the internal components of the car, like the dashboard and the pedals, the metalwork adds style and texture. The chromatic tone is inspired by the rich colours of the Italian landscape.

The brand’s marketing efforts are not just relegated to special events or online sales. For the Indian market, the brand is readying different digital campaigns for its soon to be launched Levante Trofeo, termed the ultimate Maserati of SUVs.

Capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 3.9 seconds and reaching a top speed of over 300 kmph, India is to be amongst the first right-hand drive markets to receive units of the Trofeo.

While inside the Levante Trofeo cabin, a wealth of elegant features will create an environment of luxury, its 3.8-litre Twin Turbo V8 engine has been engineered to perfectly mate with the Q4 Intelligent All-Wheel Drive System. Like all Maserati petrol engines, the V8 is produced by Ferrari in Maranello.

The brand is looking to generate curiosity around the car digitally with activities on different social media platforms. On the different campaigns niche luxury brands tend to carry out to reach their target audience, Bojan Jankulovski, Head of Operations, Maserati India says, “For Maserati, a sizable portion of the total marketing budget is allocated towards digital and social media.

“We focus on a very sequential targeting approach for our communication, by delivering different content in different formats to our target audience to guide them through the customer journey.”

Online-offline sync

The brand aims to be ahead of the curve. “We ensure our offline strategy works in unison with our online plan, creating a special, personal relationship with our clients, something that cannot be achieved through mere traditional advertisements,” adds Jankulovski.

Apart from regular collectibles like leather gloves, shoes, pouches, handbags, scarves and jackets available online, the brand is looking to provide intelligent and stylish solutions to make the experience on-board a Maserati even more exclusive by providing branded travel companions for the whole family.

Maserati boasts a series of style partnerships with leading Italian corporates that are aimed at creating synergies of taste, with unique articles. In order to build brand awareness, it has been using several social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube to connect with its audience.

Its association with Ermenegildo Zegna, Italian luxury fashion house that makes men’s clothing and accessories, ensured the Maserati Capsule Collection for Spring-Summer 2019. The collection from the two iconic Italian brands included a sophisticated selection of leather goods, travel clothes and elegant accessories.

Maserati’s partnership with Ermenegildo Zegna also resulted in a new leather interior, with the auto brand presenting a specially woven nappa leather called ‘Pelletessuta’, resulting from research carried out by Zegna.

The lightweight, extremely versatile and soft fabric is ideal for interior designing and will soon be available on multiple Maserati models.

Miniature models

The only thing that attracts more attention than an actual Maserati is a limited edition, fully tricked-out miniature version with its proud trident symbol. The Italian marque brand has introduced collectibles and scale models of its popular Ghibli, Granturismo, Quattroporte, and Levante models along with other exclusive memorabilia. One can explore the Italian craftsmanship of the Maserati Ghibli, Quattroporte, GranTurismo Convertible or the Levante. The appeal of a Maserati doesn’t need grandeur to express itself: a small detail is all it takes to showcase its many unmistakable features. Like the Maserati Classic Kit - 222-Racing, a highly sought after collection.

The Maserati Classiche collection is distinguished by Maserati classic cars of great value and is the setting for the Trident’s history, offering fans an opportunity to obtain reprints of the original technical and historical documents dedicated to Maserati 222 the racing model.

All documents are otherwise kept in Maserati’s Historical Archive, the main historical source of each vehicle manufactured by the Modena Factory. The volume dedicated to the Quattroporte Evo comes in an elegant leather case and reproduces historic Parts Catalogues, both on hard and digital copy, for an easier consultation of the model that is no longer in production.

With a collectable model, scale 1:43, the kit is the only authorised reproduction available from Maserati. While the Maserati Classiche series brings together the passion for classic cars and allows fans to enjoy the ‘four-wheeled jewels’ designed by the company, its marriage of style and sporting flair distinguishes the brand and its many merchandising products.

The brand even has a host of books dedicated to its rich heritage. The ‘Alfieri Concept Art Book’ is an exclusive edition dedicated to the Maserati Alfieri, a 2+2 Concept born to celebrate the 100 years of the House of the Trident and to project Maserati’s style heritage into the future.

Another book ‘Maserati: The Evolution in Style’ celebrates the Maserati Centennial, which led to the creation of the final and official book about the cars that best represent Italian sportiness and design.

With photographs that depict 13 iconic cars, the book highlights their design, shapes and lines and tells a story through images, with the cars bearing witness to the brand’s journey from design to fashion, architecture and scientific progress.