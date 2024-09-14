This is the Lexus NX 350h Overtrail, a premium SUV that’s now ready for a little more adventure than in its standard iteration. With a hybrid power plant — a Lexus speciality — it’s also substantially different from the sea of premium SUVs in the country which largely depend on conventional forms of propulsion. It also brings to the table unmatched levels of refinement, craftsmanship, and of course, unique to this model, a more rugged appearance. We find out if all that is enough to lure you away from the more popular choices on the market.

The exterior is decidedly more adventure-focussed. Gone are the cues that suggest that the Lexus SUV is strictly for urban dwellers, and in comes a combination of rough-road-ready elements and blacked-out parts. These include the spindle grille, lower bumper, window frames, and roof rails. Adding to the car’s rugged appearance is the striking front with sharp LED lighting and an imposing grille. The 18-inch matt-black alloys further that, whereas the sand-coloured exterior of the test car helped drive the point home that large-ish SUVs can look great even when not black or white.

A large 14-inch infotainment unit hogs all the limelight, but there’s no ignoring the superlative quality of the cabin and the unique touches that add to the experience.

Charming interior

On the inside, too, the Lexus doesn’t fail to impress. Unlike the more rugged exterior, the interior is definitely more calming. A large 14-inch infotainment unit hogs all the limelight, but there’s no ignoring the superlative quality of the cabin and the unique touches that add to the experience. Like for instance, the nice analogue clock gives the interior an upmarket look, its Meridian audio system offers class-leading sound quality, and a decent amount of space for both the front and rear passengers. The seats do not lack in support or comfort, either, and with the seat cooling option, this Lexus is bound to garner a lot of appreciation from buyers.

The door handles are touch-sensitive (although in the case of a battery failure, there’s a physical latch, too), like the controls on the steering wheel. There’s also a digital heads-up display, and a centre console armrest, which opens both from the driver’s side and the passenger side. Lexus has left no stone unturned when it comes to ensuring the cabin feels nice and upmarket. Take the rotary climate control knobs, they don’t just operate smoothly, they just enhance the overall ownership experience.

Driveability

Having said that, what makes the Lexus NX 350h Overtrail unique is the way it drives. It’s powered by a petrol-hybrid setup which has a combined output of 243 hp from a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine (190 hp) and two electric motors. The motor on the front axle produces 182 hp whereas the one at the rear makes 54 hp. An E-CVT gearbox turns all those numbers into meaningful progress on the road, with 0-100 km/h taking under 8 seconds. Or 7.7 seconds to be exact (claimed), which is respectable for an SUV of this size. There are three driving modes to vary the car’s power delivery and steering feel: Eco, Normal, and Sport+. On the whole, the NX 350h offers a good mix of smooth driving thanks to its hybrid powertrain and E-CVT, with seamless switchover from electric to petrol and enough power for everyday driving. Plus with an average of 16.7 km/l during our testing, we can’t complain about fuel efficiency, either. The E-CVT can get a touch busy under heavy acceleration, though.

The NX 350h Overtrail also benefits from a relatively more outdoorsy appearance and on bad roads, it delivers. The ride is comfortable, and thanks to the increased ground clearance and new wheels, it’s much less perturbed over imperfections. Unsurprisingly, it shines on the highway, with minimal body roll and genuinely pleasing ride quality.

Priced at ₹71.17 lakh onwards, ex-showroom, the Lexus NX 350h is a worthy alternative to the European premium SUVs which have dominated the segment. Its quality is second to none, the overall refinement just can’t be faulted, and the hybrid powertrain delivers not just decent fuel economy but also a smooth, refined drive. We like it.