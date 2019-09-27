Hyundai unveils Elantra facelift; launch next week

Hyundai Motor India has just pulled the wraps off the new Elantra and will be launching the car on October 3.

The mid-cycle facelift for the premium sedan was first unveiled for the global markets late last year.

The new Elantra gets a sharper design with features that are more European in finish and style. The trademark cascading bonnet grille is the first introduction to the new Elantra. The bonnet itself features stronger, bold lines and the headlamps units are completely new with a sharper triangular orientation. An array of projectors and newly-designed LED DRLs (daytime running lights) give it a completely refreshed face.

The fog lamps are similarly triangular units sitting next to what look like air curtain vents on a brand new front fender.

From the side, the new Elantra looks very similar to the outgoing one. Depending on trim variant there will be additional features like a sunroof.

The rear features a brand new tail-lamp design with LED tubes likely to give an interesting night-time signature. The boot lid features a sharper integrated spoiler.

The 2019 Elantra also gets a fresh set of alloy wheels. The cabin is expected to feature a set of new features including the 8-inch touch-screen infotainment system. The cooled seats for the driver and front passenger should be carried over for the top variant of the facelift too. There would be a couple of other pleasant surprises in the cabin.

The safety features are likely to be benchmarked to global levels.

The engine will likely be the 2-litre petrol unit upgraded to meet the new BS VI emission norms. It could be offered with the choice of either a 6-speed manual and an automatic transmission.