Interpreting the Sonet’s rhythm

Kia is all set to open bookings for the new Sonet. Here’s what you need to know to choose the trim variant suitable for you.

The new sub-compact SUV from Kia is based on the same platform as sister brand Hyundai’s Venue. The Sonet shares most of the underpinnings and all of its powertrains with the Venue. The design of the Sonet, though, is entirely unique inside and out. In fact, it is a lesson to all those companies that are still engaged in badge engineering with barely distinguishable design features between two associated brands.

The Sonet’s design could well turn out to be the reason for a number of buyers to choose this over competitors like the Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and even the Hyundai Venue.

Offering similar output levels as in the Venue, the Sonet will have a choice of three engines — two petrol and one diesel. The choice of transmission is an impressive list comprising two manual gearboxes and three automatics spread between these three engines. The Smartstream 1.2-litre VTVT Petrol engine and the one-litre turbo GDI will be offered with a choice of 5-speed manual or 7-Speed DCT (dual-clutch) auto or even the new IMT (intelligent manual transmission) gearboxes. The IMT is a new option for drivers who want the convenience of an automatic, but still seek the engagement of a manual gearbox. So, this new advanced variation over the AMT eliminates the clutch, but the driver can still shift through the slots like in a manual gearbox.

The Diesel engine option to be offered in the new Sonet will be the same 1.5-litre U2 CRDi mill also already on offer with the Hyundai Venue. This is likely to be offered with a choice of a 6-speed manual or a torque converter automatic transmission.

Two model lines

Like the bigger sibling Seltos, the Sonet too will be offered with two model lines — Tech Line and GT Line. With the number of powertrain variations possible and on offer, and with each of those two model lines possibly having three trim levels, you could end up with multiple variants to choose from.

The GT Line variants are likely to be the only ones that can be ordered if your choice of powertrain is going to be the one-litre turbo petrol and the DCT gearbox. The GT Line top variant will likely be the GTX with the optional sunroof and ventilated driver and front passenger seats. Let’s hope Kia’s variant strategy will include a top trim without the sunroof.

A lot of the GT Line’s features and trim options seem very similar in concept and build. So, you’d get similar red accents on the bonnet grille, the alloy wheels, and the front and rear diffusers, in addition to the GT Line badging. The interior could be all-black with special upholstery and dual tone stitching and carbon-fibre accents.

The Tech Line may be the model line you will need to book if you are looking for a value for money package with the Diesel engine powertrain.

Diesel engines are still in demand despite the recent spate of hikes in fuel prices. Interesting to note that the Diesel engine will also be offered with a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The Tech Line variants may not have the red accent trim identifying their special status in the hierarchy, but the top trim variants will still be loaded. Kia is also bringing in the UVO connected car tech in the Sonet too with as many as 57 features.

Another segment first feature is the air purifier with claimed virus protection. The 7-speaker Bose music system will be offered with the top trim variants only.

The Sonet is likely to be priced within a range of ₹8 lakh to ₹14 lakh.