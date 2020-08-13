Interpreting the Sonet’s rhythm

Of the Yamaha partnership and e-mobility
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Kia is all set to open bookings for the new Sonet. Here’s what you need to know to choose the trim variant suitable for you.
The new sub-compact SUV from Kia is based on the same platform as sister brand Hyundai’s Venue. The Sonet shares most of the underpinnings and all of its powertrains with the Venue. The design of the Sonet, though, is entirely unique inside and out. In fact, it is a lesson to all those companies that are still engaged in badge engineering with barely distinguishable design features between two associated brands.
The Sonet’s design could well turn out to be the reason for a number of buyers to choose this over competitors like the Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and even the Hyundai Venue.
Offering similar output levels as in the Venue, the Sonet will have a choice of three engines — two petrol and one diesel. The choice of transmission is an impressive list comprising two manual gearboxes and three automatics spread between these three engines. The Smartstream 1.2-litre VTVT Petrol engine and the one-litre turbo GDI will be offered with a choice of 5-speed manual or 7-Speed DCT (dual-clutch) auto or even the new IMT (intelligent manual transmission) gearboxes. The IMT is a new option for drivers who want the convenience of an automatic, but still seek the engagement of a manual gearbox. So, this new advanced variation over the AMT eliminates the clutch, but the driver can still shift through the slots like in a manual gearbox.
The Diesel engine option to be offered in the new Sonet will be the same 1.5-litre U2 CRDi mill also already on offer with the Hyundai Venue. This is likely to be offered with a choice of a 6-speed manual or a torque converter automatic transmission.
Like the bigger sibling Seltos, the Sonet too will be offered with two model lines — Tech Line and GT Line. With the number of powertrain variations possible and on offer, and with each of those two model lines possibly having three trim levels, you could end up with multiple variants to choose from.
The GT Line variants are likely to be the only ones that can be ordered if your choice of powertrain is going to be the one-litre turbo petrol and the DCT gearbox. The GT Line top variant will likely be the GTX with the optional sunroof and ventilated driver and front passenger seats. Let’s hope Kia’s variant strategy will include a top trim without the sunroof.
A lot of the GT Line’s features and trim options seem very similar in concept and build. So, you’d get similar red accents on the bonnet grille, the alloy wheels, and the front and rear diffusers, in addition to the GT Line badging. The interior could be all-black with special upholstery and dual tone stitching and carbon-fibre accents.
The Tech Line may be the model line you will need to book if you are looking for a value for money package with the Diesel engine powertrain.
Diesel engines are still in demand despite the recent spate of hikes in fuel prices. Interesting to note that the Diesel engine will also be offered with a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The Tech Line variants may not have the red accent trim identifying their special status in the hierarchy, but the top trim variants will still be loaded. Kia is also bringing in the UVO connected car tech in the Sonet too with as many as 57 features.
Another segment first feature is the air purifier with claimed virus protection. The 7-speaker Bose music system will be offered with the top trim variants only.
The Sonet is likely to be priced within a range of ₹8 lakh to ₹14 lakh.
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Bikes, scooters will head out from India to developed markets
Which variant of the new Kia baby SUV should you be booking?
MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi bets big on modular truck platform AVTR’s drive
These apps can help find the answer to the question that pricks you at the end of every month — where did all ...
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
Avoiding fresh debts and reining in spends are among top money mantras
Storage space can be an option for some property owners, with caveats
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...