It was June last year when the Maruti Suzuki Jimny finally became available at NEXA dealerships across the country. It marked the return of a serious off-roader in Maruti Suzuki’s line-up after a long time, filling the void left by the inimitable Maruti Gypsy. Showcased first at the 2023 Auto Expo, the Jimny has also started a trend in the space, by offering the practicality of a five-door body style without hampering the off-road capabilities. As you must be aware, the Maruti Suzuki SUV has since been joined by the five-door iteration of the Gurkha and now the Mahindra Thar Roxx. This means that the Jimny not just has to brace itself for the inescapable ‘is it good enough’ question but also be ready for some competition. We take it for a spin to see how well it fares, now that the initial buzz has subsided, the market segment widened, and most importantly, a year has passed since its launch.

Nearly every drive of ours begins with a classic example of Murphy’s Law, or in simpler terms, the perennially unresolved saga that is Mumbai traffic. The Jimny is no exception and it has to endure this before it can stretch its legs. What works in this SUV’s favour is that you sit high, which makes it incredibly easy to place the SUV. Its boxy design has found many takers, and even with the relatively compact footprint, it leaves a lasting impression. It might be a year old already, but it still makes for a good sight surrounded by the monotonous traffic around it. The interior, too, isn’t lacking in character, either. While waiting for the traffic to move, it’s only natural to appreciate the twin-dial instrument cluster, which is bound to remind you of the Gypsy. Exposed screws, hard plastic and an overall basic design all point towards what is expected to be a long-lasting cabin.

A 4WD system is standard on the Jimny and is responsible for a large part of the SUV’s appeal. Powering the SUV is a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine which makes 102 bhp and 13.88 kg-m. The SUV can either be specced with a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic. It also comes equipped with a low-range gearbox, which only furthers its abilities to clear the more difficult obstacles. This should come in handy this time, for our destination for this journey is a unique off-road trail, which will help us understand the Jimny’s prowess even better.

Ready for an onslaught of mud and grime, the Jimny has never looked more at home. With the sun bestowing a golden glow on the surroundings, the stage appears set, too. The run is a test of both man and machine, and it becomes more evident who’s the stronger as soon as we start crossing obstacles. The initial climb doesn’t pose any issues until it begins to rain. As we drive further, the more challenging it becomes, with the trail now transformed into a muddy course.

Clearing obstacles

The Jimny seems unfazed by any of it, even though it doesn’t have the most intimidating face or any off-road-specific modification done to it. It crosses water with ease, the rain-socked path is no problem for the off-roader, and the Kinetic Yellow painted Jimny holds up quite well. As we move further, we realise that it’s inevitable to switch to 4WD. Slotting into the gear, the first thing we notice is how effortlessly the Jimny now crosses even the muddier bits. With added pull from the front wheels and thus improved traction, the Jimny feels more energetic and pulls out of sticky situations easily. As we drive deeper into the jungle, the tree cover grows denser, and the path more challenging, only made worse due to the ongoing monsoon. Think Jimny would falter now?

No, it doesn’t. Larger ruts are driven over without scraping the underside, thanks to the massive ground clearance of the Jimny and the relatively short wheelbase. This also comes in handy in water crossings where the submerged SUV braves deep trenches without getting bogged down. In no time, we find ourselves driving towards the peak of this course. Lurking behind the mist cover, it offers the chance to inhale some fresh air and reflect on how the indomitable duo of man and machine can pretty much conquer anything. Gloat we mustn’t, because it’s the Jimny doing the large part of the hard work, although unlike in luxury SUVs, you are working along the machine in this case.

Driving downhill, the Jimny’s hill-descent control makes its presence felt. Splashing some standing water, disengaging 4WD to slide around and engaging in what can only be described as immense fun, the Jimny also gives us the time to reflect on why we love cars in the first place. This drive was a test of both the car and our driving ability, and as it intensified, what became clear was that this unmodified Jimny could handle everything the trail presented without the slightest of hassle. The scenic beauty of the landscape was made prettier with the recent spell of rain but the off-road course had turned more difficult. Not that we cared, because the Jimny was unperturbed by the increasingly slippery surface, deepened ruts, small streams that turned into larger water bodies and an incline that would scare the daylights out of anyone, not just the faint-hearted.

Reinvigorated, we are now ready for another few days of mundane challenges that life throws at you before we can do this again. The adventure turned out to be the best form of therapy and the Jimny was the right companion on this journey. Prices for the Maruti Suzuki Jimny start at ₹12.74 lakh, ex-showroom, although we’d strongly suggest checking with the dealers for ongoing discounts.