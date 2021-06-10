Jaguar launches facelifted F-PACE

Jaguar has just launched the facelifted 2021 model year F-PACE – its sports utility vehicle. It is being launched in a fully loaded R Dynamic S trim, with both petrol and diesel powertrains that deliver better performance than the predecessors. Both the powertrain variants have been priced at ₹69.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new model’s exterior design gives the F-PACE a cleaner look with a new sculpted bonnet and a wider power bulge. A new front bumper with a redesigned air intakes and a dark mesh details visually widens the new F-PACE. New super slim all-LED quad headlights with ‘Double J’ Daytime Running Light (DRL) signatures deliver increased resolution and brightness. At the rear, new slimline lights feature Jaguar’s double chicane graphic, first previewed on the all-electric I-PACE. In R-Dynamic specification, the new F-PACE features a series of distinct design elements for a more performance-focused look.

The F-PACE gets an enhanced connectivity and a greater refinement. Two new colourways have been introduced and the new cockpit design is bolder and with a greater focus on the driver. A new centre console incorporates wireless device charging. The new Drive Selector, just one of the many beautiful details in the new F-PACE, features an upper-section finished with ‘cricket-ball’ stitching, the lower part being made of precision-engineered metal for enhanced tactility.

More storage space

New door casings, featuring a 360-degree grab handle, provide easier access and increased storage for bottles and other items. Other key features include Row 2 Seat with Power Recline, Four Zone Climate Control, Interactive Driver Display and Fixed Panoramic Roof.

The new Jaguar F-PACE also features the latest Pivi Pro infotainment technology accessed through the all-new 28.95 cm curved glass HD touchscreen. Cabin Air Ionisation improves the interior air quality through nano-technology. The system now also features PM2.5 filtration, which captures ultra-fine particles including PM2.5 particulates to improve occupant health and well-being. The new F-PACE also has exciting features such as the 3D Surround Camera, Meridian Audio System, Smartphone Pack and Remote (with e-call and b-call functionality).

The new F-PACE is available in the R-Dynamic S trim on Ingenium two-litre petrol and diesel powertrains. The 2-litre petrol engine delivers a power of 184 kW and 365 Nm of torque, while the 2-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine delivers a power of 150 kW and 430 Nm of torque.