Jaguar launches facelifted F-PACE

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Jaguar has just launched the facelifted 2021 model year F-PACE – its sports utility vehicle. It is being launched in a fully loaded R Dynamic S trim, with both petrol and diesel powertrains that deliver better performance than the predecessors. Both the powertrain variants have been priced at ₹69.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
The new model’s exterior design gives the F-PACE a cleaner look with a new sculpted bonnet and a wider power bulge. A new front bumper with a redesigned air intakes and a dark mesh details visually widens the new F-PACE. New super slim all-LED quad headlights with ‘Double J’ Daytime Running Light (DRL) signatures deliver increased resolution and brightness. At the rear, new slimline lights feature Jaguar’s double chicane graphic, first previewed on the all-electric I-PACE. In R-Dynamic specification, the new F-PACE features a series of distinct design elements for a more performance-focused look.
The F-PACE gets an enhanced connectivity and a greater refinement. Two new colourways have been introduced and the new cockpit design is bolder and with a greater focus on the driver. A new centre console incorporates wireless device charging. The new Drive Selector, just one of the many beautiful details in the new F-PACE, features an upper-section finished with ‘cricket-ball’ stitching, the lower part being made of precision-engineered metal for enhanced tactility.
New door casings, featuring a 360-degree grab handle, provide easier access and increased storage for bottles and other items. Other key features include Row 2 Seat with Power Recline, Four Zone Climate Control, Interactive Driver Display and Fixed Panoramic Roof.
The new Jaguar F-PACE also features the latest Pivi Pro infotainment technology accessed through the all-new 28.95 cm curved glass HD touchscreen. Cabin Air Ionisation improves the interior air quality through nano-technology. The system now also features PM2.5 filtration, which captures ultra-fine particles including PM2.5 particulates to improve occupant health and well-being. The new F-PACE also has exciting features such as the 3D Surround Camera, Meridian Audio System, Smartphone Pack and Remote (with e-call and b-call functionality).
The new F-PACE is available in the R-Dynamic S trim on Ingenium two-litre petrol and diesel powertrains. The 2-litre petrol engine delivers a power of 184 kW and 365 Nm of torque, while the 2-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine delivers a power of 150 kW and 430 Nm of torque.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
The ongoing tussle between the Indian government and social media entities is over matters of privacy and ...
He will be remembered for his tales of ordinary people, his mentorship and Katha Nilayam
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...