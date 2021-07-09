Auto focus

Jeep plans to go electric

Our Bureau | Updated on July 09, 2021

The introduction of the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is another step towards expanding electrification and strengthening the Jeep brand’s vision of “Zero Emission, 100 per cent Freedom”

2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe is Jeep brand’s fourth plug-in hybrid

Unveils new Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrid

Each new milestone on the road to electric mobility is seeing multiple new players joining the drive. The latest to join is in fact one brand that revels on going off-road.

Part of the Stellantis group, Jeep has just revealed the first images of its all-new 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid. This will be the brand’s fourth plug-in hybrid and follows last year’s Wrangler 4xe. But the significant addition to the announcement on Thursday is its plan to have a zero emission line-up by 2025. It’ll have an electric in every SUV segment it is present in by then.

A statement issued by the company says that ”the fifth generation of the Grand Cherokee, which over the past 30 years has become the most awarded SUV in history, earning countless industry accolades and achieving more than 7 million in global sales, will be officially unveiled at the 2021 New York International Auto Show and will include the full range of the Grand Cherokee lineup.”

The introduction of the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is another step toward expanding electrification and strengthening the Jeep brand’s vision of “Zero Emission, 100 percent Freedom” in a year in which the Jeep brand celebrates 80 years of achievements and innovations, the official statement adds.

Published on July 09, 2021

