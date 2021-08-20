Kia sells 2 lakh Seltos in two years

Soon after achieving the tag of fastest carmaker to record three lakh sales in India, Kia India has crossed the two lakh sales mark of its flagship product in the country – the Seltos. The company also affirms a leading position in the connected car revolution with 1.5 lakh connected cars sold.

Contributing over 66% of KIA's total sales, the Seltos has been a trendsetter model, with 58% of Seltos sales from its top variants, and it's automatic options contribute to more than 35%. The Seltos diesel powertrain contributed 45% to the overall matrix. The iMT variant of the Seltos has seen a lot of traction in less than four months of its launch.

Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales & Business Strategy Officer, Kia India said, “Success milestones are always a huge boost to motivation as it enhances our passion for serving customers better. The Indian PV market is undergoing a transformation due to changing customer trends, increased desire for the latest features, and cutting-edge connected-car technology.”