Kia sells 2 lakh Seltos in two years

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Soon after achieving the tag of fastest carmaker to record three lakh sales in India, Kia India has crossed the two lakh sales mark of its flagship product in the country – the Seltos. The company also affirms a leading position in the connected car revolution with 1.5 lakh connected cars sold.
Contributing over 66% of KIA's total sales, the Seltos has been a trendsetter model, with 58% of Seltos sales from its top variants, and it's automatic options contribute to more than 35%. The Seltos diesel powertrain contributed 45% to the overall matrix. The iMT variant of the Seltos has seen a lot of traction in less than four months of its launch.
Also read: Kia India fastest to surpass 300,000 sales
Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales & Business Strategy Officer, Kia India said, “Success milestones are always a huge boost to motivation as it enhances our passion for serving customers better. The Indian PV market is undergoing a transformation due to changing customer trends, increased desire for the latest features, and cutting-edge connected-car technology.”
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
Pandit Ravi Shankar and George Harrison pulled off a coup of sorts when they managed to get Bob Dylan, Eric ...
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
A curation of pictures of the great Indian monsoon that sets off a series of events across the country
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...