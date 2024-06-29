Renault was one of the first movers in the compact SUV segment, with the arrival of its highly successful (erstwhile) Duster dating back to 2012. A little over a decade later, Renault’s line-up looks a lot different, clearly focussed towards the budget segment. Updated for 2024, it includes the Kwid hatchback, Triber seven-seat MPV and the Kiger. The latter solidifies the brand’s presence in the compact SUV segment, for it is a well-rounded vehicle that offers frugality, space and even a dash of modern style. We check out the 2024 iteration of the compact SUV to see how well it fares against the renewed competition in the highly popular market segment.

Renault has priced the Kiger to cover a wide budget. The base price of ₹6 lakh onwards is good enough to lure buyers from the entry-level hatchback/micro-SUV space whereas the top-spec car, at ₹11.93 lakh proves to be a strong value-focussed alternative to some existing compact SUVs. Both prices are ex-showroom, and there’s a world of difference between the two ends of the range, but it establishes that there’s a Kiger for every budget. That’s fitting because, with tough rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Tata Punch, one can’t take the competition lightly.

Engine

The Kiger is available with a choice between a 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a more powerful 1-litre turbocharged petrol unit. It makes 71 bhp and 9.8 kg-m, and the transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a more convenient AMT. The turbocharged petrol engine, available from ₹9.3 lakh onwards, isn’t only better-specced in terms of features (which we’ll come to in a bit), it’s substantially more powerful at 99 bhp and 15.5 kg-m or 16.32 kg-m, depending on the gearbox. A 5-speed manual gearbox is standard but what makes the Kiger more recommendable is the inclusion of a CVT automatic. Owing to its innately smooth nature, the CVT-equipped car is as expected a huge improvement over the more value-focussed AMT. The added power also makes living with the Kiger easy, as we found out soon after taking it for a drive.

In terms of performance, the Kiger delivers sufficient power for everyday use, but it must be noted that it’s tuned to be a more economical daily driver and not a performance car. This became even more evident when we realised that it returned close to 20 km/l during our use, which isn’t just respectable but also shows how good these turbocharged petrol engines have become. The other bit in which the Kiger begins to make its value genes known is that the engine when pushed hard begins to feel strained. On the whole, driving the Kiger is a remarkably pleasant experience, and that’s down to how easy it feels to drive. The CVT automatic only makes it better, while still returning great fuel economy.

The instrument panel is a seven-inch display, which while rich in vital information, doesn’t compromise on legibility | Photo Credit: OMKAR_DHAS

The light steering makes it a brilliant car to own for everyday use and it’s complemented by the fairly compact footprint and a small turning radius. At higher speeds, thanks to the suspension not being overly soft, the Kiger stays composed. The body roll is fairly well-contained, while the ride quality isn’t bad either. It seems that Renault has got the ride and handling balance pretty much on point. Bad roads are dealt with without much drama while on good ones, as mentioned above, it shines throughout. Even larger speed bumps — a standout feature on some of the poorly-made roads — pose no issues to the car, for it boasts a high ground clearance, rated at 205 mm.

It’s a stylish SUV, with a hint of French flair in its compact but well-proportionate exterior. New for 2024 are diamond-cut 16-inch alloys complete with red brake callipers (for the discs at the front). The ORVMs have also gained a nice auto-folding feature in addition to a light on the mirror caps. Everything else remains unchanged: its confident styling is complemented by the large Renault logo, a front end that’s very likeable and a rear which still looks sporty. Buyers in the segment tend to like aesthetically pleasing designs and the Kiger delivers on that front. There are six colours to choose from, and these can also be specced with a contrasting black-coloured roof on certain variants.

Cabin

On the inside, too, the Kiger is a nice mix of modern and sporty, without it being the priciest in the segment. The seats are now finished in a new semi-leatherette fabric and the driver’s seat comes with manual adjustment, unlike some rivals which come with the convenience of electric adjust. The fit-and-finish is good and while it lacks soft-touch plastics, the Kiger makes up for that with a pleasant ambience and a decent amount of space inside. The Kiger’s cabin is a great place to be, even for the rear-seat passengers who will certainly appreciate the comfort it offers.

At the front, the dashboard is uniquely inclined towards the driver and looks cool. The instrument panel is a seven-inch display, which while rich in vital information, doesn’t compromise on legibility. The 20.32 cm touchscreen is classified as floating but it doesn’t jut too much out of the dashboard. With wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity, it’s a joy to use. Some other bits worth noting are the bezel-less rear-view mirror, drive modes (a discrete rotary controller exists for this feature) and wireless charging. Renault claims that the Kiger comes with 405 litres of boot space, furthering its practicality. In terms of safety, the Kiger can be specced with front and side airbags, electronic nannies like traction control and stability control, hill-start assist, etc. That the car was given a respectable four-star rating by Global NCAP is a testament that crashworthiness has been taken seriously by Renault.

Not just products from other carmakers, the Kiger also faces competition from the Nissan-badged version of the SUV, the Magnite. The model-year updates might not be enough to transform the Kiger but they didn’t need to, because as a product, the Kiger has a lot going for it. It offers good space inside, the exterior styling is good, it doesn’t falter too badly in terms of features, and given the price at which it retails, it promises to be a sensible purchase. The ride and handling setup is commendable, the turbo-petrol engine is adequately powerful and the ease of driving, especially with the CVT, adds to the Kiger’s wide appeal. Owing to the positioning, it naturally lacks some features and there’s no diesel engine, either. Despite that, the Kiger has made steady progress since its launch and we expect the 2024 model to continue at the same pace.

The model we tested is priced at ₹11.23 lakh, ex-showroom, and seems totally worth the money. If you are in the market for a compact SUV that’s got the basics right, you are going to find it extremely difficult to ignore the 2024 Renault Kiger.