Lambo draws up plan for full-electric model

Italian luxury supercar brand Lamborghini had dipped its feet into the world of electrified vehicles with its Sián hybrid. Now it has drawn a roadmap that could mean a full-fledged dive into a future that will eventually lead to an all-electric hypercar by the end of the decade.
The strategy will lead to a decarbonisation of future Lamborghini models and of the Sant’Agata Bolognese site based on a holistic approach to its environmental sustainability strategy.
The roadmap will comprise three phases. First it will celebrate the combustion engine (2021-2022) by presenting models paying tribute to the company’s recent period of continuous success — a seven-fold increase in turnover over the last 15 years. This phase will be characterised by the development of combustion engines for versions that pay homage to the brand’s history and iconic products past and present, but always preserving the spirit that distinguishes Lamborghini. Two new cars in the V12 model line-up will be announced in 2021. Then the plan envisages a full transition to Hybrids by the end of 2024. In 2023 Lamborghini is expected to launch its first hybrid series production car, and by the end of 2024 the entire range will be electrified.
The Lambo press release mentions that performance and the authentic Lamborghini driving experience will remain the focus and the application of lightweight carbon fiber materials will be crucial in compensating for the increase in weight due to electrification. The company’s internal target for this phase is to reduce product CO2 emissions by 50 percent by the beginning of 2025.
The culmination of the roadmap is likely to be the first fully-electric Lamborghini with the vision of a fourth model in the second half of the decade.
For this fully electric model too the focus will be technological innovation oriented towards ensuring remarkable performance, and positioning the new product at the top of its segment, says Lamborghini.
