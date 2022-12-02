﻿

Italian supercar maker Lamborghini has launched a limited edition Huracan that is capable of being driven over all terrains including dirt roads. In what is likely to be the swan song for its pure ICE, V10 powertrain, the Sterrato will be limited to small numbers and comes with very special features. The exterior expresses the adventurous spirit of the Sterrato. The ground clearance has been increased by 44mm compared with the Huracán EVO to ensure greater suspension travel, as has the front and rear track widths.

Also, in addition to protecting the car body, the aluminum front underbody protection, the reinforced sills, the rear diffuser and the sturdy wheel arches all emphasize its muscularity. The classic air intake located on the rear hood helps supply the engine with clean air when driving on dusty tracks.

The Huracán Sterrato offers optimised driving dynamics for perfect control in all environments, from the highway to dirt roads. Compared with the Huracán EVO, the Sterrato comes with an updated version of the LDVI (Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics) system, with specific STRADA and SPORT calibrations, and a new RALLY mode for low-grip conditions to the Huracán line for the first time.

The Sterrato comes with the 5.2-litre V10 engine with maximum power output of 610hp and 560Nm of torque, combined with 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and electronically controlled all-wheel drive with rear mechanical self-locking differential. Designed to offer optimum performance on unpaved and sandy surfaces, it accelerates from 0 to 100kmph in 3.4 seconds and reaches a top speed of 260kmph.

The limited-edition’s production will start in February 2023.