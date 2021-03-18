Lamborghini launches Urus Pearl Capsule edition

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Lamborghini India has launched a new edition on the Urus – its popular super sports utility vehicle. The Urus has already clocked sales of over 100 units in India. The new Pearl Capsule is the first exclusive customisation option created by Lamborghini’s Centro Stile design department in Italy to showcase the style and exhilarating performance of the Lamborghini Super SUV.
The Urus Pearl Capsule is available on Urus model year 2021, with enhanced standard and optional equipment. An official press release mentions that Lamborghini Urus owners will now be able to unlock their personality even more: choosing from an updated standard color palette and a continuously-expanding range of special colours, as well as further interior customisation offered by Lamborghini Ad Personam.
The two-tone exterior embraces Lamborghini’s traditional high-gloss four-layer pearl colours in combination with high gloss black roof, rear diffuser, spoiler lip and other details. The sporty matt grey tailpipes are complemented by 23-inch high-gloss black rims with body colour accent. The interior trim is based on a unique two-tone colour combination, featuring the hexagon-shaped upholstery stitching Q-Citura with logo embroidery on the seat, plus carbon fibre and black anodized aluminium details. Available exclusively on the Pearl Capsule, the optional fully-electric seat features airy perforated Alcantara.
Lamborghini’s statement adds that the opening of its dedicated on-site paint shop in 2019, incorporating Artificial Intelligence applications alongside combined craftsmanship and technologies, extends the potential and volume for exclusive colour choices.
As well as the new pearl colours in yellow, orange and green, reflecting the customer demand for sporty and vibrant Lamborghini exteriors, a new metallic grey Grigio Keres, dedicated to the Urus, has joined the colour palette along with a range of various matt colours in black, grey, blue and white, available through Ad Personam.
