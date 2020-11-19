Lamborghini unveils track and road-ready Huracan special edition

Mi 10T Pro: A power user’s fully loaded phone
A 144Hz screen, a 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery and more at a decent price
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a road-homologated super sports car inspired by the racing heritage of Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s one-make race series. This is a serious race car that will be purpose-built for customers who want to hop in and break lap records.
With its V10 naturally aspirated 640hp petrol engine producing 565Nm at 6,500 rpm, the rear-wheel drive Huracán STO is said to deliver exhilarating acceleration of 0-100 kmph in 3 seconds, 0-200 kmph in 9 seconds and a top speed of 310 kmph. An official press release adds that the new Huracan model’s heart, however, beats with the emotion of a race car and is meant for customers who are ready to personalise their Lambos for the track.
Lamborghini claims that superior aerodynamic efficiency, extensive use of lightweight materials, unfettered steering and first-class braking performance, ensure the Huracán STO delivers the emotion of a track experience on every road drive.
The Huracán STO is said to achieve the highest level of downforce in its class with the best aero balance for a rear-wheel drive car, with delivery of a superior aerodynamic load a key factor in its enhanced cornering performance. Overall airflow efficiency is improved by 37 per cent and a significant downforce increase of 53 per cent is reached over the Huracán Performante.
The release adds that the Huracán STO uses carbon fibre in more than 75 per cent of its exterior panels, benefiting from complex structures produced as a single component for increased integrity while also reducing weight via less fixing points. Using its expertise in lightweight technologies, for the rear fender Lamborghini’s R&D department has adopted a carbon fibre ‘sandwich’ technique utilised in the aerospace industry. Thanks to this technology, the Huracán STO uses 25 per cent less carbon fibre material while maintaining the same structural rigidity. At a dry weight of 1,339 kgs, the Huracán STO’s weight is reduced by 43 kgs compared to the already lightweight Huracán Performante.
Three new driving modes exemplify the Huracán STO’s racing spirit, focused on high-performance driving environments: STO, Trofeo and Pioggia, for road, track and rain conditions, respectively. Customer deliveries are expected by the middle of next year.
