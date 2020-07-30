Lambo’s jaw-dropping limited edition won’t hit roads even post lockdown

Lamborghini has been on a roll over the past two months. Even as the world continues to reel from the effects of the novel coronavirus, the Italian supercar maker has been announcing new initiatives, sales milestones, brand collaborations and limited edition models. Less than a month after unveiling its limited edition Sian hyper car, Automobili Lamborghini, earlier this week, pulled the wraps off the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar that only 40 lucky individuals will be able to lay their hands on. Typical of Lambo’s one-offs and specials, the design and performance numbers of the Essenza SCV12 too are as ‘jaw-dropping’ as they can get.

The limited edition meant exclusively for use on race tracks (one of the reasons why you also don’t see a pair of headlamps) has been developed by Lamborghini Squadra Corse and designed by Lamborghini Centro Stile. The direct descendant of cars such as the Miura Jota and Diablo GTR, the Essenza SCV12 is fitted with Lambo’s powerful V12 naturally aspirated engine in its highest state of tune ever, combined with aerodynamics inspired by racing prototypes and new technical solutions designed for the ultimate driving experience.

The Essenza SCV12 was created for exclusive track use, with engineering solutions directly derived from racing. The V12 engine is able to deliver over 830 hp, with a significant power uplift from the RAM effect (supercharger style, feeding air into the engine) at high speeds. A Lamborghini statement says that power is handled by a new X-trac sequential six-speed gearbox as a structural element within the chassis, combined with rear-wheel drive to ensure compactness, structural continuity, and greater torsional stiffness.

The design of the Essenza SCV12 is the result of the creative work by Lamborghini Centro Stile, which has designed all racing cars produced by Lamborghini since Squadra Corse was established. The essential nature of the car is underscored by the structure of the bodywork, formed by only three elements to enable quick replacement when necessary at pit stops during a race. The design of the multifunction steering wheel with display was inspired by F1 single-seater steering wheels to offer the best ergonomics and a perfect feel, without the driver needing to remove hands from the rim. The specific FIA homologated OMP seat with carbon shell embraces the driver to ensure comfort, safety and stability.

The Essenza SCV12 features a new-generation carbon fibre monocoque chassis without the need for an internal roll-cage. The Essenza SCV12 is also the first GT car developed to respect FIA prototype safety rules. Lambo says that the 40 customers will become part of an exclusive club that will give them access to special programmes to drive their hypercar on the most prestigious racing circuits in the world. The programmes include storage service in a new hangar built in Sant’Agata Bolognese for the Essenza SCV12 club. Each car will have a personalised garage and dedicated services, including webcams, to allow customers to monitor their cars 24 hours a day using an app.

The facility also houses the ‘Lamborghini Squadra Corse Drivers Lab’ by Tecnobody to offer athletic training programmes similar to those followed by the official Lamborghini racing drivers.