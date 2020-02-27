Leave your prints behind boldly

The urge to own a unique, one-of-a-kind car never ceases amongst car owners. And that itch is just so much more amongst luxury car buyers who seek exclusivity and personalisation for their set of wheels. Porsche already has a personalisation programme. It has just announced that from March this year, the 911 can even be as unique as the papillary lines on your fingertip!

An official statement says that using an innovative direct printing method developed by Porsche, graphic elements of the highest visual quality can now be printed onto the painted body parts of a vehicle. Initially, customers who purchase a new 911 can have the bonnet personalised with a design based on their own fingerprint. In the medium term, other customer-specific designs will become available. This service is available through Porsche Centres, which will connect with the customer consultants at the Exclusive Manufaktur in Zuffenhausen. These consultants discuss the entire process with the customer, from submission of the fingerprint to completion of the vehicle, says the release.

For the project, a so-called “technology cell” was set up in the paint shop of the Zuffenhausen training centre. Here, the new software and hardware as well as the associated painting and manufacturing process were developed and tested. Porsche says that the operating principle is similar to that of an inkjet printer: using a print head, the paint is applied to three-dimensional components automatically and without overspray.

If a customer decides to enhance his/her 911 with the direct printing method, the specialists in the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur disassemble the bonnet following series production. The customer’s biometric data is processed to make sure it cannot be used for an unauthorised purpose. The entire process takes place in direct communication with the customer, who has a complete overview of how his/her personal data is used and is also integrated in the creation process of their print graphic. After the robot paints the unique design, a clear coat is applied and the bonnet is polished to a high-gloss finish, in order to meet the highest quality standards. Then the enhanced component is reinstalled. The release clarifies that the service costs €7,500 in Germany and will be provided by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur on request from March 2020.

The Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur creates very personal customer vehicles through a combination of perfect craftsmanship and high technology. Thirty highly qualified employees devote their full attention to every detail and take the time needed to achieve a perfect result through painstaking manual work.