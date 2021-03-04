Lexus India launches Limited Edition LC 500h

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Japanese luxury car brand Lexus has launched a limited-edition model of its sports coupe, the LC 500h. The new LC Limited Edition is inspired by a partnership between air race pilot Yoshihide Muroya and Lexus engineers.
With a team consisting of some of the same engineers who built the Lexus LFA supercar on board, Lexus took a unique approach by turning a preconceived concept on its head — literally.
They found that taking an airplane wing and flipping it upside down improved manoeuvrability and efficiency at the wingtips.
This led to the creation of an exquisite carbon-fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) rear wing that realises greater steering responsiveness and stability without disrupting the LC’s inherent vehicle stability, mentions a company release.
The interiors are adorned with Black Alcantara trimmed seats that feature Saddle Tan accents and seat belts. The steering wheel, shift lever and door trims are also accented in Black Alcantara trim.
An exclusive carbon-fibre scuff plate integrates the LC silhouette and badging for the limited edition. A sporty and aggressively styled 21-inch forged wheel, exclusive to the LC Limited Edition, aids in lower drag co-efficient with the same level of rigidity.
The company release adds that the new Limited Edition is available in three colours that are meant to accentuate the design of the vehicle — White Nova Glass Flake, Sonic Silver, and Black.
The LC 500h Limited Edition will be available at a starting price of ₹2.16 crore.
