Lexus unveils its new special edition LS 500h

Japanese luxury car brand Lexus is world-renowned for its ‘takumi’ masters and their hand craftsmanship.
The cars often feature iconic pieces of work and examples of Japanese heritage in traditional stitching and weaving techniques. Now, bringing one more example to our shores, Lexus India has premiered a new variant of its flagship sedan in the LS 500h Nishijin.
A company statement says that the new LS 500h Nishijin variant has interiors crafted with an expression of style and comfort that comes from an attention to detail and a unique collaboration involving traditional Japanese crafts.
The interior ornamentation of “Nishijin & Haku” gets its inspiration from the ‘path of moonlight on the sea’ which is a mysterious natural phenomenon that can only be witnessed for a limited number of days before, after, and during a full moon. During this time, moonlight forms a long and narrow path on the surface of the ocean, and sparkles of light on moonlit waves captivate with delicate gradation, mentions the release.
The ornamentation is created by intricately weaving silver threads of ‘Nishijin’ brocade to express shimmering ‘waves’ and applying the extremely thin ‘Haku’ platinum metal foil reminiscent of ‘moonlight’ shining on waves.
Lexus has also introduced updates to the LS 500h across its variant line-up. Operating convenience has been enhanced by the ability to control display screen and audio functions by using an iPhone and Android smartphone linked to the 12.3-inch touch-operated wide display. The controls on steering wheel and centre console have received an uplift for improved visibility and clear-cut impression and the model wears a modified bumper. The updated LS 500h is also available in new exterior panel colour “Gin-ei Luster”, a silver that delicately reacts to even slight amounts of surrounding light. Gin-ei Luster is applied using latest paint technology, resulting in a mirror-like texture that is all but absent of a granular touch.
The LS 500h is available at a starting price (ex-showroom, New Delhi) of ₹1.92 crore and the new LS 500h Nishijin variant at ex-showroom New Delhi price of ₹2.22 crore. Our Bureau
