Limited edition luxury is back in fashion

Demand for super luxury products is said to be recession-proof. Even though the current economic conditions clouded over by the novel coronavirus may not be that dire, it is still expected to push us nearly to the brink of a recession. The world of luxury automobiles, though, doesn’t seem to be too ruffled by all the virus-induced phobia. Mercedes-Benz India has, within a week, launched three models and a few more are in the wings. A slowdown is also a good time to launch limited editions that can pique the curiosity of customers, and eventually make them feel special and rewarded.

While Mercedes-Benz and BMW have started and will sustain their product offensive for the Indian market, German luxury sportscar maker Porsche has meanwhile launched a new limited special edition on its recently launched 911 Targa 4S. Just a few days after debuting the new series model, Porsche has released details of what it calls a Heritage Design Edition version. Said to be the first of four models under Heritage Design, the new 911 Targa 4S limited edition will help introduce a lifestyle dimension to what is otherwise a very performance focused strategy for Porsche.

Built by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, only 992 examples of the limited edition will be made, matching the internal model series code of the 911 Targa 4S. Heritage Design Editions are meant to evoke some of the classic features and trends of the 1950s, 60s, 70s and 80s. Exclusive paintwork in Cherry Metallic or four other exterior colours are available, combined with gold logos, creating an authentic look in true 50s style. The exterior of the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition features stylish livery in white, with a historical design. The spear-shaped graphic motorsports elements on the front wings allude to the early days of Porsche competition history. A further highlight is the Porsche Heritage badge on the rear lid grille. This seal of quality from the past – with a modern twist – will grace the rear of all four Porsche Heritage Design models. The connection between past and present is also emphasised by the 1963 Porsche Crest on the bonnet, steering wheel, wheel centres and vehicle key. The historical motif is also embossed on the head restraints and key pouch. The new model's standard 20/21-inch Carrera Exclusive Design wheels and classic-look brake callipers finished in Black give the exterior a touch more of flavour of Porsche heritage.

The interior also pays tribute to the past with the exclusive two-tone leather interior combining different leathers in colours like Bordeaux Red and Atacama Beige or Black with Atacama Beige. Another interesting bit is the use of corduroy on seats and door trims, signalling the return of a material used in the Porsche 356, and reviving the fashion of the 50s. Also the classic looks of the green-illuminated rev counter and stopwatch underline the emotive nature of the concept in the same way that the perforated roofliner in microfibre fabric and extensive Exclusive Manufaktur leather trim do. A metal badge on the trim panel of the dashboard records the individual limited edition number. Porsche Design has also created a high-quality mechanical chronograph, to be built in restricted numbers as well, exclusively available to buyers of the new limited edition model. The watch features a clean cut design with elements and colours on its watch face inspired by the Porsche 356 and 911 Targa.

The first Heritage Design model is based on the new 992 generation 911 Targa, which had a virtual world premiere just days ago, and is equipped with the latest technology for chassis, assistance systems and infotainment. The 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design is powered by a three-litre, six-cylinder, biturbo boxer engine that delivers 450 PS. It is combined with Porsche’s PDK eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, and accelerates the 911 Targa 4S (with Launch Control) from 0-100 kmph in less than 3.6 seconds on its way to a top speed of 304 kmph.