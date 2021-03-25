Lock in to secure protection

Royal Enfield has collaborated with UK-based Knox to co-create a range of high-protection, accessible riding gear, and CE-certified external knee-guards. As the global leader in the mid-size — 250cc to 750cc displacement — motorcycle segment, and with a growing rider population in the country, RE has been attempting to spread the message of safe riding. The latest launch of co-branded riding gear is part of a long-term collaboration to provide accessible protection, comfort and aesthetically designed accessories that also meet global safety norms.

An official press release mentions that RE and Knox got into a strategic partnership two years ago to offer the latter’s body armour. Extending this partnership further, the two brands have now collaborated to co-create and offer CE-certified level 2 external knee guards built with Knox’s microlock protection.

Royal Enfield’s new riding jacket line-up that was introduced last year includes select styles that come equipped with Knox’s CE Level 1 Flexiform and CE Level 2 Micro-lock armours for shoulder and elbow. Along with the knee guard, Royal Enfield has also introduced a range of new riding gloves for varied riding needs. The range has 14 gloves of which 9 are CE certified. The range has been developed with features such as knuckle protection, palm protection, padding, cuff adjusters, screen-friendly finger tips, accordion stretch panels, and constructed with high-quality abrasion resistance leather, Polyester Air mesh and waterproof membrane, among others. Further, select gloves also come with Knox knuckle protectors and Knox scaphoid protection system.

For short and long trips

The idea is also to provide riders the flexibility of wearing the gear over any regular clothes during short as well as long rides. This should encourage more riders in India to focus on safety beyond just wearing a helmet. The official press release adds that the knee guard has undergone thorough testing and has passed CE Impact testing EN 1621-1 Level 2. Designed to protect riders from leg injuries, the knee guard is made in one piece without any joints, allowing for flexible ergonomic design, a secure fit.

With antibacterial lining, the gear gives extensive perforations for breathability. Keeping in mind the need for superior impact absorption, the outer shell is made of durable low density polyethylene designed in a hexagonal structure. As a market first, Royal Enfield is offering the knee guards with adjustable tough elasticated velcro straps for closure. The knee guard has been co-designed by both the brands and engineered in the UK by British protective apparel specialists at Knox.