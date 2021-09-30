Maruti Suzuki launches ‘S-Assist’ for its Nexa customers

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Thursday launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-based 24x7 virtual car assistant app, called “S-Assist” for its Nexa customers.

The scan and voice-enabled virtual car assistant, S-Assist, optimises the application of AI and machine learning to provide an immersive online post-purchase experience to customers, the company said.

“Digitisation of car service experience and bringing ease to customer car ownership is our motto. We are proud to launch voice-enabled virtual car assistant, S-Assist, to strengthen the digital experience of our customers. S-Assist is a complimentary service which offers quick access to vehicle features, troubleshooting and driving tips on customers’ smartphone. It brings real-time information to customers for their vehicle-related queries,” Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Director, Service, MSIL said.

The S-Assist will provide multi-media content like DIY (Do-It-Yourself) videos, digital literature and workshop assistance. It offers easy and quick navigation, a digital copy of the vehicle owner’s manual, information on warning signs; and enables a car owner to take picture of any vehicle part on their smartphone, upload and the app gives instant explanation.

Also, it gives access to over 4,120 Maruti Suzuki workshops across India, which empowers customers to call and navigate to their nearest Maruti Suzuki workshop at the time of distress, Banerjee said.

‘Maruti Suzuki Rewards’

Maruti Suzuki Nexa customers will be able to access S-Assist through the ‘Maruti Suzuki Rewards’ mobile app available on both iOS and Android devices, the company said adding that the S-Assist is available free of cost to Maruti Suzuki Nexa customers.

The S-Assist is a result of the MAIL (Mobility and Automobile Innovation Lab) by Maruti Suzuki, an innovation programme which was launched in January 2019 through collaboration with start-ups. S-Assist has been co-created with a Delhi based AI startup, Xane.AI, it said.

This is one of the 13 projects being pursued by the company to help budding start-ups incubate and launch their ideas, MSIL added.