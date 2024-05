The new-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is nearing its launch, and the company has begun accepting pre-launch bookings for the car. No further announcements have been made about the car, but it’s clear that it’ll continue to be sold via Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships. This is the fourth-generation model, and as a product that’s ruled Indian hearts since its arrival nearly two decades ago, it’s safe to say that the new Swift has large shoes to fill.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit