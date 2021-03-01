Maruti, Toyota sales grow in February

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Country's largest passenger vehicles maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Monday said it has sold 1,44,761 units in February, a growth of 8.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) as compared with 1,33,702 units in corresponding month last year.
In the mini segment (Alto, S-Presso), the company sold 23,959 units during the month, a decline of 13 per cent as against 27,499 units in February 2020.
In the compact segment (like Swift, Baleno, WagonR, Ignis) it sold 80,517 units in February, growing by 15.3 per cent YoY as compared with 69,828 units in the same month last year.
The utility vehicles (like Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6) also grew by 19 per cent YoY to 26,884 units last month as compared with 22,604 units in February last year.
Sales of its van, Eeco also grew by six per cent to 11,891 units during the month as compared with 11,227 units in February last year.
Meanwhile, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported a growth of 36 per cent YoY in its February wholesales in the domestic market to 14,075 units as compared with 10,352 units in February last year.
“Wholesales have been very encouraging and we are witnessing a high influx of customer orders month on month, thereby both significantly contributing to the growth story. In fact, sales in February have been better than sales in January, thus helping us register a 27 per cent growth in wholesales ( over January 2021)”, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President at TKM said.
Moreover, new launches like the new Fortuner and Legender introduced in January and the new Innova Crysta launched in November, have received a phenomenal response and have also been contributing to significant increase in both customer enquiries as well as customer orders, he added.
MG Motor India also said it has registered the highest-ever retail sales figure during February at 4,329 units, a growth of 215 per cent against the same month last year.
Two-wheelers maker Bajaj Auto reported growth of one-per cent in its sales to 1,48,934 units during the month as compared with 1,46,876 units in February last year.
Interestingly, its exports were much more than the domestic sales and reported a growth of 12 per cent YoY to 1,83,629 units during the month as against the exports of 1,63,346 units of motorcycles in February 2020.
