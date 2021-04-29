Maserati unveils the Levante Hybrid

With its stated intention of taking major steps forward in its strategy for electrification, which began last year with the Ghibli Hybrid, Maserati has last week unveiled its first electrified SUV in the Levante Hybrid.

Maserati claims that the Levante Hybrid is faster than a diesel, more sustainable than diesel or gasoline, and unique in its specific characteristics.

The Maserati SUV, one of the brand’s best selling models will set the tone for the future strategy where all new Trident models will be electrified.

According to a Maserati announcement, the Levante Hybrid combines the 4-cylinder, two-litre petrol engine with a 48-volt Hybrid system to recover energy during deceleration and braking. The hybrid car weighs less than the 6-cylinder engine equivalent (both diesel and petrol), and above all has an even better weight distribution since the battery is placed in the rear without compromising the load capacity and optimally balancing the masses of the vehicle. All designed to make Levante Hybrid even more agile and fun to drive, says Maserati.

Thanks to a maximum power output of 330hp and torque of 450Nm delivered from just 2,250 rpm, the performance data of the new Levante Hybrid, only available with all-wheel drive, is impressive: a top speed of over 240 kmph and acceleration from 0 to 100 kmph in six seconds, mentions the official statement.

Appearance

In terms of appearance, the Levante Hybrid launch version is characterised by a new metallic tri-coat colour called Azzurro Astro, available as part of the Brand’s customisation programme - ‘Maserati Fuoriserie’. Other exterior and interior details contribute to this car’s immediately recognisable design: some are in blue, the shade chosen to identify hybrid cars, already used by Maserati on the Ghibli Hybrid.

On the exterior, blue characterises the three iconic side air ducts, the brake calipers and the C- pillar logo. The same blue shade reappears inside the car, specifically on the embroidered seams of the seats. Levante Hybrid is connected, thanks to the new Maserati Connect program, and includes all the standard connected car features, including alerts about the car's health, via an app on smartphone or smartwatch or virtual personal assistant.