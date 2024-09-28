Right since its inception, the MINI (previously known as the Mini) hasn’t exactly changed. Okay, it’s grown a bit in size, it has more creature comforts than its founder Sir Alec must’ve imagined, and it has more firepower than ever, but despite all that, it follows the same ideology. It hasn’t given up on modernity — it’s embraced it, actually — it seemingly has the same go-kart-like sharp and agile handling, and most importantly, it hasn’t lost any character. Park it next to a modern SUV, and the MINI shows that it’s relatively still very much a mini. Its rather distinct style harks back to the original iteration, and that can never be a bad thing. We take the latest iteration out for a spin to see if BMW’s approach to keeping this perennially liked British car relevant is working at all.

MINIs have always been known to be a bit quirky, a touch different from the lot, and the new one is pretty much like that. The fresh styling makes the MINI Cooper look ready for the future, and the new triangular-shaped taillights are a welcome change. These still include a Union Jack design element inside, if you were wondering where this car came from. You have to give it to MINI — under BMW ownership — to have continually bestowed this car with a modern-retro charm with every update. It looks great, it makes heads turn unlike any other car, and it continues to be a happy sight — not just for the owner but for onlookers, too.

Selfie camera

A smile is also the most natural response to the car’s interior. A large circular OLED touchscreen sits at the centre of the dashboard. Given the modern over-reliance on touchscreen systems, it was inevitable that MINI also got a large one, and they’ve implemented it brilliantly. The 9.4-inch screen is the control centre for many functions, and operating it is remarkably simple. The interface is co-developed by Samsung, and it works well. Apart from the usual list of features that a modern car gets, the MINI Cooper also has a camera for in-car selfies. It can take a quick burst of photos or even short video clips for sharing on social media. A bit unusual, some might say, but it exists. Among the more normal inclusions is a Harmon Kardon audio system that reproduces music quite well. If you make a four-finger swipe on the screen as it streams songs off Bluetooth, the large screen will turn into a virtual record player with a spinning vinyl. It even allows you to ‘scratch’ the record. Neat, also a bit unusual, for some might say, but it exists.

The fresh styling makes the MINI Cooper look ready for the future, and the new triangular-shaped taillights are a welcome change

Driveability

The aforementioned smile quickly turns into a grin and then a huge laugh, as soon as you get behind the wheel. The 2-litre four-cylinder turbocharged-petrol engine makes 201 bhp and 30.59 kg-m, figures that complement the MINI’s diminutive footprint well, and essentially turn it into what must be the automotive equivalent of an overly playful terrier. The engine is not devoid of instant response, you can hear the turbocharger spool up and it’s genuinely addictive. A seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox sends the power to the front wheels, making driving the MINI a distinctly characterful experience. It’s a shame that paddle shifters are missing, though.

The MINI Cooper hits 0-100 km/h in just over 6.5 seconds, says the company, and it feels impressively quick. While it’s no JCW, the MINI Cooper still feels stiff on bad roads, so if you’re going to encounter a pothole-filled section on the way to work every day, it’s advised you tread with caution. On good roads, though, the car just shines. It handles very well, it’s as if the car is always ready for the slightest of driver inputs, and despite the alertness, it doesn’t feel unstable through the corners. Push it harder and the MINI continues to surprise with its unending ability to grip, despite being a front-wheel-drive car. Choose the ‘Go-Kart’ mode and it lends the car a more engaging feel, in addition to a retro theme for the large display. With a lively engine, a focussed chassis and no lack of feel-good inclusions, the new MINI Cooper proves to be a great car to drive over and over again. Plus with an average fuel economy of a respectable 15 km/l, living with it is unlikely to be difficult.

The right balance of modern and retro ensures that the MINI hasn’t felt outdated, and its updated design is actually very likeable. Priced at ₹44.9 lakh, ex-showroom, the new MINI Cooper isn’t your mid-sized crossover replacement. It’s a touch more exclusive in that regard, and if you have the means to buy a fun car — something that’s great to drive, superb to look at, and even cool inside, but don’t want to be hassled by a large footprint — there’s still nothing as effective as the MINI.