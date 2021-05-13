Merc unveils new concept EQT and T-Class

While the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) body style continues to dominate the automotive trend charts worldwide, the next in line to catch the fancy of buyers seems to be the compact family van. German luxury brand Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its first impression of its version of a premium vehicle in the small van segment for families and private customers keen on leisure activities. The new model series - the T-Class and its fully-electric variant will be introduced in 2022.

Mercedes-Benz Vans has announced that the near series-production concept vehicle combines space for up to seven occupants and a generous luggage compartment with a brand-typical design and approach to high-class finish, comfort, functionality, connectivity and safety. “It is thus translating the V-Class’ recipe for success into a compact format, bringing a new premium quality into the small van segment.” The company statement mentions that the Concept EQT underscores the unique combination of premium comfort and uncompromising functionality with electric driving pleasure with an electric longboard which is perfectly integrated into the load compartment.

The EQT is recognisable as a member of the Mercedes-EQ family. Its design is distinguished by balanced proportions and a sinuous surface design. Merc claims that the muscular shoulders and striking wheel wells underline the vehicle’s power and emotive appeal. The characteristic black panel front with LED front headlights flows seamlessly from the bonnet and gleams with a star pattern. The different-sized stars with a 3D effect are featured throughout the vehicle from the front and the 21-inch light-alloy wheels with a high-sheen finish to the panoramic roof and the electric longboard in the rear. There is also a light strip that connects the LED headlamps with the LED rear lamps.

Concept EQT

The interior of the Concept EQT is as much an emotional and stylish statement as its exterior – characterised by an elegant contrast of black and white. The seats are upholstered in white nappa leather; the plaited leather applications on the seat centre panel comprise recycled leather. The upper section of the instrument panel fuses dynamically with the instrument cluster.

A practical semi-closed stowage compartment is located above the instrument cluster for easy access. In addition, round air vents in high-gloss black, galvanised trim elements and the multifunction steering wheel with Touch Control buttons underline the high quality, modern appearance. There is ambient lighting on the centre console, doors and in the foot well. With the MBUX infotainment system (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) on offer for connectivity, Merc is bringing it to the small van segment. The system can be operated using the free-standing central touch display, the touch control buttons on the steering wheel and, optionally, the “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant.

The EQ tile in the main menu serves as a central point of access to the specific displays and settings. These include the charging current, departure time, energy flow and consumption histogram. The media display can also be used to operate the navigation as well as the driving modes. In conjunction with Mercedes me connect, EV-specific navigation services and functions are also offered, such as the display of charging stations, the electric range and optimised route planning taking into account the charge level, weather or the traffic situation.

Sliding doors

The Concept EQT (length/ width/ height: 4,945/ 1,863/ 1,826 mm) features sliding doors on both sides with a large opening so that both full-sized individual seats in the third row can be reached without difficulty. Three child seats can be fitted next to each other in the second row of seats. A panoramic roof with a starscape lasered into it floods the interior with light. The steeply sloping rear with a comfortable, vertical tailgate and window provides for a spacious load compartment.

The Merc release mentions that if more space is required, the third-row seats can be folded or removed completely, leaving sufficient space for a pram, a transport box for dogs and other leisure equipment.