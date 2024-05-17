MG Motor India has launched a limited edition lineup of models to celebrate its global centenary. This includes the Comet EV, ZS EV, Astor, and the Hector. The ‘Evergreen Edition’ models come with a green outside paint, complementing which are black-finished bits like the roof, mirror caps, lower body claddings, etc. The interior is also upholstered in an all-black theme, and like the ‘100-Year Edition’ exterior badge, it is said to include the same motif embroidered on the front headrests. The prices of special editions start from ₹9.40 lakh for the Comet EV, ₹14.81 lakh for the Astor, ₹21.20 lakh for the Hector, and ₹24.18 lakh for the ZS EV. All prices are ex-showroom.

New Porsche 911 to be announced later this month

The Porsche 911 will step into the next phase of its life: hybridisation. This is going to be a big moment for the model line as it’ll be the biggest change since the arrival of the turbocharged Carrera models in the mid-2010s.

Porsche 911

Porsche says that the car has completed rigorous testing and around the Nurburgring Nordschleife, it has shown an improvement of 8.7 seconds over the current car. The global announcement is scheduled to happen on May 28.

This is the Kia EV6 facelift

Kia has unveiled the latest iteration of its all-electric EV6. Sharper looks on the facelift aside, it also gets a bigger battery pack — rated at 84 kWh with a range of 494 km.

Kia EV6

The power figures have been updated, too: the standard RWD version will make 225 bhp and 35.69 kg-m, whereas the (non-GT) AWD version will make 321 bhp and 61.69 kg-m. Kia India is yet to announce when the EV6 will be launched here.

TVS iQube ST range updated

TVS Motor Company has refreshed its iQube all-electric scooter range. At the bottom end of the range is the iQube with a 2.2 kWh battery and a price tag of ₹94,999.

TVS iQube ST

The intermediate models come with a 3.4 kWh battery whereas the range-topping iQube ST can be specced with either a 3.4 kWh or a massive 5.1 kWh battery. The latter is priced at ₹1.83 lakh, ex-showroom, and comes with a claimed range of 150 km on a single charge.

