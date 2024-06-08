The Suzuki V-Strom has come a long way from the already well-appreciated 650XT to the latest iteration, the brilliant-looking V-Strom 800DE. Priced at ₹10.35 lakh, ex-showroom, the V-Strom 800DE benefits from big-bike looks and a parallel twin engine which makes 83.14 bhp, and is ready to take on the biggies in the ADV world.

In terms of appearance, drawing inspiration from the DR Big from the 1980s but in a modern setting, the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE is a great mix of sharp lines and is a distinct move away from the V-Strom 650XT’s flowing design. It’s become a big bike and it has no qualms about showing that off in the way it looks. The origami-like styling with complex layers married with maxi-enduro looks works exceptionally well for the new motorcycle.

There’s a TFT console but without a complex way to operate it; a combination of a mode button and a two-way switch is just fine

Powered by a 776 cc parallel-twin with a 270-degree crank, the V-Strom isn’t just powerful (83.14 bhp and 7.95 kg-m), it’s also epic fun, especially in the way it sounds — it just makes you want to go faster. One can switch to the ‘A’ mode and enjoy the absolute hooligan this motorcycle is. Off the road, it’s no slouch, either; for maximum fun without going unrestrained, I’d suggest selecting the ‘A’ mode with ABS on level 1. There is no shortage of low-end performance but impressively it doesn’t scare the rider in delivering all of it. The ergonomics, too, are nearly spot-in: the tall handlebar placement is complemented by foot pegs positioned to help the rider attain great grip on the motorcycle regardless of whether they’re standing or seated. The customisable suspension is another reason to love the 800DE, while the stock settings aren’t bad for everyday stuff: speed bumps and potholes.

Simplistic design

What I also liked is the simplicity of controls on the new V-Strom. There’s a TFT console but without a complex way to operate it; a combination of a mode button and a two-way switch is just fine. It’s nice to be able to navigate through menus without a convoluted input setup, especially when all you want to enjoy your motorcycle more by adjusting say the traction control or the ABS. The 800DE lacks tubeless tyres on spoked wheels (like Suzuki offered on the 650XT), cruise control and some other features. The former does hamper its ability to go just about anywhere because in terms of hardware, save for the tubeless tyres, it’s equipped to do that, especially with the 21/17-inch wheel set-up and the 220 mm ground clearance.

In closing, it can be comfortably said that the all-new Suzuki V-Strom 800DE is a fitting upgrade to the 650XT. It mightn’t be as feature-rich or powerful as some of the other middleweight ADVs in India, but it’s a brilliant machine that doesn’t let its simplicity overshadow its nearly insurmountable appeal, at ₹10.35 lakh, ex-showroom. Not bad at all, we say!