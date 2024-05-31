Fifty years ago, at the Paris Motor Show, Porsche presented a 911 that looked like a 911 but had a slightly different approach to propulsion. While turbocharged engines weren’t new, the inclusion of this technology on a mainstream model meant Porsche was going away from its tried and tested naturally aspirated route. This was a momentous occasion, because as we all know, ‘Turbo’ has become a staple member of the Porsche model line, especially for the 911. For supercar-beating performance but without having to give up on the practicality that a Porsche 911 offers, the 911 Turbo, regardless of the generation, has found itself to be a go-to choice for many enthusiasts.

Now, five decades later, Porsche has just taken yet another brave (and controversial) step by adding electric propulsion to the 911. Okay, it’s not all-electric, as some of the other models in the Porsche stable are expected to be soon, but rather a turbo-hybrid setup. We take a brief look at what this new setup, only available at present on the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS in the latest 992.2 generation, promises to offer.

For the first time in a 911, there’s a Start-Stop button and an all-digital instrument display

The 992.2 generation update is pretty simple: as of now, the two models to enjoy the changes will be the base 911 Carrera with a slightly more powerful engine and the GTS, which now gets the aforementioned T-Hybrid setup. Focusing on the latter, it’s a 3.6-litre flat-six turbocharged engine, which, combined with a gearbox-mounted electric motor, makes 534 bhp and 62 kg-m. This results in a 50 kg increase over the outgoing car, but it also delivers better performance (0-100 km/h in just 3 seconds) and lower CO2 emissions. While not a plug-in hybrid, this setup allows the 911’s functions like air-conditioning to be used without having to switch on the engine. The single turbo for the T-Hybrid is also electrically driven, and spools up instantly, thus generating boost in no time.

Visual enhancements

On the outside, apart from the optional aero kit, the major change has to be the inclusion of five vertical slats in the bumper of the 911 Carrera GTS. These work along with a hidden cooling flap and the adaptive front diffuser to maximise airflow when required — or stay closed to not meddle with aerodynamics. There are other slight visual enhancements made to the 992.2 generation including the GTS-specific centrally mounted exhaust at the back. The interior hasn’t been ignored, either, and for the first time in a 911, there’s a Start-Stop button and an all-digital instrument display. The Carrera GTS also benefits from a revised suspension, an electric-hydraulic anti-roll system, a rear-axle steering system, a 10 mm drop in the ride height as part of the sport suspension, and a wider rear track.

Will T-Hybrid, like the ‘Turbo’ be remembered for the next 50 years? It’s too soon to foretell, but if the tech works as intended, we can expect it to trickle down to other variants in the 911 range. As for the 911 Carrera GTS, the mid-tier model is now stronger than ever, and while we are yet to sample the T-Hybrid system, it looks very promising indeed. Prices for the 911 Carrera GTS start from ₹2.75 crore while the new 911 Carrera (without the T-Hybrid tech) is priced at ₹1.98 crore. Both are ex-showroom.

