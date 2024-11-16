Having been around for more than 15 years, the Dzire name has found itself to be a favourite among sedan customers in India. The second-generation model, brought out in 2012, took its success up a notch, thanks to the adoption of a sub-four-metre body. That wasn’t the only major change that the Dzire saw in the last one-and-a-half decades. Since its arrival in 2008, it has been offered with a variety of engines, its list of features has been constantly updated to keep up with the segment, and its efficiency figures have only increased. So much so that while many still lament the loss of its highly popular diesel powertrain, running a Maruti Suzuki Dzire hasn’t been heavy on the pocket. The latest-generation car promises to take the Dzire name to new heights, and as we find out during the first drive event, it’s pretty well-equipped to do that. Join us as we decode what makes the all-new Maruti Suzuki Dzire truly desirable — more so than it’s ever been.

NO WHITE COLOUR

With the fourth-generation Dzire, Maruti Suzuki has made a definite step to widen its customer base. While we’ll come to the new mechanicals, features, and most importantly, its safety credentials in a bit, it’s worth noting that Maruti Suzuki has opted to not offer — at least not in the initial line-up — the colour white. The Dzire is decidedly more sophisticated than before, and maybe a vanilla colour like white wouldn’t suit it as much. The sedan now looks like a strong alternative not just to others in its segment but also in the compact SUV space, after all.

It’s bold but never garish, the restrained use of chrome has to be appreciated, and there’s a distinct emphasis on elegance

The third-generation model witnessed the removal of ‘Swift’ from the Dzire’s name, but it has to be the latest four-generation car whose design distinguishes it from the hatchback even further. The new styling is modern and matches cars from a segment above. It’s bold but never garish, the restrained use of chrome has to be appreciated, and there’s a distinct emphasis on elegance. I’ll leave it up to you to decide whether the ‘budget Audi’ comments regarding its appearance are valid, but regardless the Dzire looks very good indeed.

At the back, the overall appearance mightn’t be as notable as the front but it’s a pleasing design

PROMINENT SHOIULDER LINE

The new model appears a touch longer in profile but it has the same length as before. What makes it appear longer — and thus more proportionate, in this case — is the prominent shoulder line. At the back, the overall appearance mightn’t be as notable as the front but it’s a pleasing design. The new taillight design adds some character, though. To round it up, the new Dzire has a design that will be appreciated by buyers more than it’s been in the past.

The Dzire is upmarket on the outside but the new cabin treatment matters even more. It shares a lot with the Swift, but that’s no bad thing. It looks premium, thanks not just to the dashboard design but also the dual-tone colour scheme. The flat-bottom steering also somehow doesn’t look out of place, although the rest of the cabin doesn’t shout ‘sporty’. The two areas where the Dzire excels yet again are space and comfort. There’s decent amounts of legroom and headroom both at the front and the rear. The boot space, too, isn’t bad, rated at 378 litres. The front seats offer excellent support without losing out on comfort, while the rear bench is not short on either. With more than adequate knee room for the rear passengers, and Maruti’s claims of the rear seat being wide enough to accommodate three abreast, we think the Dzire will continue to be the family car of choice.

The cabin looks premium, thanks not just to the dashboard design but also the dual-tone colour scheme

Features aplenty

The list of included features is impressive, too. This is the first time the Dzire has got a sunroof, which is a nice addition, considering the feature’s popularity has increased multi-fold in the last few years. A 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system is also present, and it comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless connectivity. There’s also a 360-degree camera, rear AC vents, wireless phone charging, and cruise control. It’s also great to see Maruti Suzuki offering six airbags as part of the standard equipment on the Dzire.

Onus on safety

This automatically leads us to the next noteworthy bit about this all-new sub-four-metre sedan. In addition to six airbags and driver aids like ABS and ESC, the use of high-strength steel furthers the Dzire’s safety cred. Not just on paper, the Dzire has also got a seal of approval from Global NCAP, an independent agency which tests the crash-worthiness of new cars. A full five-star rating has been awarded to the new Dzire, which not just highlights the extensive safety-focussed approach taken by Maruti but also ensures that new buyers can now drive out of Maruti Suzuki dealerships with the assurance of being in a safe car.

Speaking of driving out, there’s another trick up the new Dzire’s sleeve. It shares the 1.2-litre Z-Series engine with the Swift. This means the highly popular K-Series engine four-cylinder engine has been replaced with a three-cylinder unit which makes 82 PS and 11.42 kg-m (for the petrol-powered versions) or 70 PS and 10.4 kg-m (CNG). While we didn’t get enough time to do a fuel-efficiency test, but the claimed fuel efficiency stands at an impressive 24.79 km/l (petrol-MT) and 33.73 km/kg (CNG). The former is a 11 percent increment over the previous model’s economy. This should further the Dzire’s role as the chosen family car. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed automated manual (AMT) for the petrol version whereas the CNG-driven model is available with a 5-speed manual gearbox only.

On the move, the new Maruti Dzire is enjoyable, to say the least. The manual gearbox version is certainly more fun, with increased driver interaction. For both city commutes and spirited driving, the manual turned out to be perfect: slick and easy to use. The AMT, on the other hand, trades some of that increased interaction for convenience. So while it’s not as much fun as the manual, there’s notable improvements in the shift quality — it’s smoother than before. This will resonate well among buyers who want to buy the Dzire for everyday commutes. Stable at a variety of speeds, the Dzire is tuned for comfort, and that’s evident in the way it absorbs road undulations without getting unsettled. There’s composure throughout and the occupants would hardly notice when the car traverses bad roads.

To round it up, the new, fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire is undoubtedly great value, with prices starting at just ₹6.79 lakh, ex-showroom. Unlike in the past, the Dzire is now equipped with a unique, modern design, it doesn’t seem to lack features, and the overall driving experience is quote refined. The new engine isn’t just smooth but extremely frugal, too. What has changed the most is the extra emphasis on safety, and that’s been proven with the top-class performance in Global NCAP’s crash tests.

From everyday commutes to long journeys, the Dzire is more ready than it’s ever been. Those coming from any of the lesser cars will be able to appreciate the jump Maruti Suzuki has made with this generation of the car. It has in the truest sense, become way more desirable than in the last three generations; and that for a car which has been a market favourite, is saying a lot.