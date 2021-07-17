Ola electric scooter registers 1 lakh bookings in a day

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Ola on Saturday said that its electric scooter received a record-breaking 1 lakh reservations within the first 24 hours, making it the most pre-booked scooter in the world.
Ola Electric opened the reservation for its electric scooter on the evening of July 15. The revolutionary Ola Scooter can be reserved for ₹499 via olaelectric.com. The company is seeing unprecedented demand from customers who continue to throng the website to book the scooter in record numbers, a statement from the company said.
Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola said “The unprecedented demand is a clear indicator of shifting consumer preferences to EVs. This is a huge step forward in our mission to transition the world to sustainable mobility. I thank all the consumers who have booked the Ola Scooter and have joined the EV revolution. This is only the beginning!”
Also read: Ola Electric raises $100 million in long term debt from Bank of Baroda
The Ola Scooter is a revolutionary product from Ola Electric, with class-leading speed, unprecedented range, the biggest boot space as well as advanced technology that makes it the best scooter customers can buy. It will be priced aggressively to make it widely accessible. Ola will reveal the features and price in the coming days, the statement said.
The press statement said the Ola Scooter will be made in India for the world, to be manufactured at the company’s state-of-the-art Futurefactory, the world’s largest, most advanced and greenest two-wheeler factory, being built in Tamil Nadu. The first phase of the Ola Futurefactory is nearing completion and will be operationalised soon, while the full capacity of 10 million vehicles per annum will be built by next year.
