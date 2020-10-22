Porsche launches Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

German luxury sports car maker Porsche, which recently announced two other variants for the new Panamera, has completed the product line-up with a 700 PS Hybrid flagship.

The new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is now the most powerful variant and combines a 571 PS, four-litre biturbo V8 petrol engine with a 136 PS electric motor. Its all-electric range has been increased by up to 30 per cent, thanks to a new 17.9 kWh battery and specially optimised driving modes.

An official Porsche press release mentions that at the heart of the Hybrid drive architecture is the electric motor, which is integrated into the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and produces a power output of 136 PS and maximum torque of 400 Nm.

Better energy utilisation

In combination with its standard Sport Chrono package, and powered by a four-litre V8 biturbo engine that now delivers 571 PS instead of 550 PS, the new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid completes the sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 315 kmph. The company statement mentions that the gross capacity of the high-voltage battery has been increased from 14.1 to 17.9 kWh, thanks to the use of optimised cells, and the driving modes have been adapted for even more efficient energy utilisation. The new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid has an all-electric range of up to 50 km.

The newly designed front end of Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is differentiated by its dual C-shaped Turbo front light modules and larger side air intakes. The revamped light bar at the rear now runs over the luggage compartment lid with an adapted contour. Options available include darkened Exclusive Design tail light modules with dynamic Coming/Leaving Home animation, three new 20 and 21-inch wheels and two new exterior colours: Cherry Metallic and Truffle Brown Metallic.

The flagship Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid comes as standard with all currently available chassis and control systems such as the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport, which includes Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus, rear axle steering with Power Steering Plus as well as the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake system.