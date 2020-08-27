Porsche launches the new, more powerful Panameras

German luxury sportscar maker Porsche has just launched the new Panamera — its four-door saloon with a boost in performance across all variants in the model line.

The new Panamera models are now equipped from the factory with the previously optional Sport Design front end with striking air intake grilles, large side cooling openings and a single-bar front light module. The new front end of the Panamera Turbo S is differentiated by the larger side air intakes and newly designed elements in the exterior colour, which are connected horizontally and thus emphasise the width of the vehicle.

The light modules of the dual Turbo front lights are now set much further apart.

The revamped light strip at the rear now runs seamlessly over the boot lid with an adapted contour, connecting the two newly designed LED tail-light clusters. GTS models sport the darkened Exclusive Design tail-light clusters as standard with dynamic coming/leaving home function. Three new 20- and 21-inch wheels have been added to the wheel range, so that a total of 10 different designs are now available.

Additional functions

The new Panamera’s Porsche Communication Management includes additional functions, such as the improved voice control and wireless Apple CarPlay. It also offers an extensive range of innovative light and assistance systems, such as the now standard Lane Keeping Assist, as well as adaptive cruise control, Night Vision Assist, Lane Change Assist, LED matrix headlights including PDLS Plus, Park Assist including Surround View and head-up display.

With a power output of 630PS and a torque of 820Nm, the new Panamera Turbo S offers 80PS more power and 50Nm more torque than the previous flagship Turbo with combustion engine. This has a very positive effect on driving performance: in Sport Plus mode, the Turbo S model accelerates from 0–100 kmph in just 3.1 seconds. The 4-litre V8 biturbo engine has been comprehensively overhauled to enable the car to achieve a top speed of 315 kmph. In order to transfer the enormous power to the road in a controlled manner and maximise cornering performance, the three-chamber air suspension, the Active Suspension Management and the roll stabilisation system Dynamic Chassis Control Sport including Torque Vectoring Plus have been customised to each specific model and optimised accordingly.

A Porsche release mentions that the V8 biturbo engine in the Panamera GTS was optimised with a specific focus on power delivery. With 480PS and 620Nm, the new Panamera GTS delivers 20PS more power than its predecessor. The new Panamera base model is now equipped with the familiar 2.9-litre V6 biturbo engine, delivering 330PS and 450Nm.