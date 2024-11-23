The Range Rover Evoque was launched over a decade ago, and it managed to add style and panache to the segment that was absent earlier. Now, nearly 13 years later, the Evoque still stands tall as the entry-level Range Rover, and it hasn’t exactly lost its design charm on the way, either. We take a look at the latest iteration of the baby Range Rover to see how well it fares and whether its appeal is as irresistible as it once was.

The 2024 Range Rover Evoque retains the premium SUV’s iconic silhouette but with a more mature design. It’s smoother and more understated than before, but without losing the arresting nature of the original design. At the front, the inclusion of slimmer headlights has decluttered the appearance. The profile is the biggest talking point, but with its sleeker appearance and inclusion of pop-out door handles (which sit flush when not in use), it’s probably even better than before. The 19-inch wheels look nice, and the rear adds a touch of sophistication with its LED lighting.

Sophisticated approach

If you appreciate the exterior, the interior takes the sophisticated approach to a new level. Physical buttons are nearly gone and minimalism has taken over. The possible drop in practicality aside, that ensures the cabin looks clean and stylish always. The 11.3-inch touchscreen is complemented by a 12.3-inch driver display, and both look rather good. The latter is customisable while the former, powered by Pivi Pro, offers a nice intuitive interface. A 360-degree camera is available, in addition to the Meridian audio system, heated and ventilated seats, and wireless connectivity via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Powering the Evoque is a 2-litre diesel engine which makes 204 bhp and 43,84 kg-m. It comes mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox, and the combination makes the Range Rover Evoque a great cruiser. It has adequate power to reach highway speeds, but what makes it even better has to be the diesel engine’s efficiency. Handling too isn’t bad at all; the body roll is fairly well contained but not at the expense of ride quality. It tackles bumps without any issues and doesn’t get too unsettled by highway undulations, either. It is confident at higher speeds, too, and it gives you the sense that you can cruise all day long, without worrying too much about varying road conditions.

The Range Rover Evoque, priced at ₹80.79 lakh, ex-showroom, might be the least expensive in the Range Rover line-up, but it feels like a Range Rover. That’s not just in the way it looks and feels on the move, but also in the way it’s been put together, the overall driving experience, and most importantly, in how it stands out when parked next to similarly priced cars. The Evoque might be more rounded than before, but it still has the edge when it comes to design and appeal. True, it needs to have a wider features set at that price and the absence of buttons in the cabin takes some getting used to, but it’s definitely a very likeable vehicle.

It is a premium SUV which has a fair bit to offer in terms of design, and practicality, without losing out on the ability to be driven in the modern urban environment. Its relatively small footprint, good ground clearance, and easy tractability all add up. The fact that none of that means the cabin’s cramped or has no boot space makes the Evoque an even sweeter deal — probably better than it was 13 years ago.