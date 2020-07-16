Range Rover marks half a century with new diesel engine, special editions

It is 50 years since the first Range Rover was born; and to mark the milestone Land Rover has launched the 2021 model year Range Rover with its own in-house, straight-six Ingenium Diesel engines, along with a raft of curated special editions. The most celebratory model of these specials is the 50th anniversary Range Rover Fifty which will be a limited, numbered edition restricted to 1,970 units globally. Referring to the year that the Range Rover was born, the limited edition will also be offered with three heritage body colours created by the company’s Special Vehicles Operations group.

Range Rover

In time for the model year change in the major markets, the other special editions on the Range Rover that will be available for 2021 will include the Westminster edition, and the range-topping SVAutobiography Dynamic Black. These are new special trim variants that will join the ones that are already currently available for the model. Land Rover has also taken the opportunity to spruce up and refresh elements of the exterior and cabin of the new Range Rover. The key new addition is, of course, the new straight 6-cylinder Ingenium Diesel engines that will replace the predecessor’s V6 and V8 engines. Land Rover claims that the new engine is lighter, smaller and yet is more efficient and offers better performance than the predecessors.

Based around Jaguar Land Rover’s modular aluminium engine architecture, the new in-line diesels are said to be more refined than the previous generation of and feature 48V mild hybrid technology to meet the new stringent global emissions regulations. These include the Real Driving Emissions Step 2 (RDE2) standards, which govern nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, making the Range Rover among the first full-sized luxury and performance SUVs in the world to be available with this certification. The mild hybrid tech helps deliver improved responses by intelligently redeploying torque from the electric motor that gets automatically recharged through brake energy regeneration.

The new mild-hybrid 3-litre D300 Ingenium diesel is capable of a mileage of 8.6 litres per 100 km on the WLTP test cycle, emitting only 225 gms per km of CO2. The more powerful D350 achieves up to 9.2 litres per 100kms with CO2 emissions of 241gms per km. The petrol engines being offered in the new Range Rover will include the 3-litre, 6-cylinder delivering 400 PS and 550Nm in the P400, and the PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric) P400e with its 2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol generating a combined system output of 404PS and 640Nm. Of course, the range topping petrol engines will continue to be the 5-litre, supercharged V8s in the SVAutobiography, which are tuned to deliver either 525PS or 565PS and torque of 625Nm or 700Nm. The PHEV won’t make it to our shores.

The Range Rover Fifty limited edition will be available in standard and long wheelbase versions, and is built over the Autobiography trim. A number of exterior accents, a choice of two new alloy wheels and a specially curated badging script will identify the special edition both outside and inside the cabin.

The new Westminster edition is based on the Vogue trim and also gets additional equipment, new body colours and unique accents. It will also be available with the choice of the plug-in hybrid electric powertrain, in addition to petrol and diesel. There is also a new Westminster Black edition with a special black body, black alloys and similar accents.

Since 2014, the top trim of the Range Rover has been the high performance SVAutobiography Dynamic. It is now joined by the SVAutobiography Dynamic Black, a wicked clad in black special that gets its own themed cabin.

Range Rover Sport

Similar to the flagship, the Range Rover Sport also gets a bunch of upgrades and special editions to commemorate the 50th anniversary milestone. New special-edition models join the existing line-up with the HSE Silver, HSE Dynamic Black and SVR Carbon Edition giving buyers more choice than before. The existing HST gains another powerful engine option with the new D350 diesel that is also available with the Range Rover.

The HSE Silver edition builds on the generous specification of HSE with a suite of sophisticated Shadow Atlas exterior trim finishes, Privacy Glass and 53.34 cm (21) Gloss Black and contrast diamond-turned alloy wheels fitted as standard. Available with seven exterior colour options, the HSE Silver also gets a fixed panoramic roof, Privacy Glass, front centre console cooler compartment and Meridian Surround Sound System. The HSE Silver is available with the specific petrol or diesel engines for each market and the P400e PHEV powertrain in some.

The new HSE Dynamic Black features an exterior Black Pack, and an all-black interior. Finished in Santorini Black or Carpathian Grey with contrast roof, the HSE Dynamic Black / HSE Dynamic Stealth edition also get some of the other premium features as part of standard fitment.

For high-performance customers, the 575PS SVR Carbon Edition provides a stealthy take on the top of the Range Rover Sport family with a number of Carbon Fibre detailing. The Carbon Edition features an exposed Carbon Fibre bonnet centre section, front bumper insert surrounds, main grille and vent surrounds, as well as a range of other Carbon Fibre exterior design details, Carbon Fibre interior trim finishers, Exclusive SVR Carbon Edition treadplates, a Carbon Fibre Engine Cover and 22-inch Gloss Black alloy wheels. Some of these specs may be different for the India-spec models.

Similar to the Range Rover, the new, in-house straight-six Diesel engines in the 2021 Range Rover Sport also get mild hybrid tech and similar output levels. They too replace the earlier V6 and V8 engines.

The Range Rover Sport also gets the PHEV powertrain. Lighter and more agile thanks to the aluminium architecture, the Range Rover Sport gets a performance advantage from the new powertrains. Both the 2021 models also get better connectivity options in the cabin and also see the addition of a few wellness features like cabin air ionisation system.

For India, the Range Rover will be available in both standard and long wheelbase versions with the P400 and D300 powertrains (both MHEV). The special editions will all be long wheelbase including the SVAutobiography.

The 2021 Range Rover Sport will be available with the P300 and D300 MHEV powertrains and the SVR with its 5-litre supercharged petrol engine.